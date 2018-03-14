49ers get Jimmy Garoppolo another toy, will reportedly sign Jerick McKinnon

The 49ers have gone from one of the NFL's worst teams to a legit playoff contender. The catalyst was trading for Jimmy Garoppolo last October, and general manager John Lynch continues to add pieces ahead of the 2018 season. The latest: Former Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon will reportedly sign with San Francisco as the team parts ways with Carlos Hyde.

The terms of the deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter: Four years, $30 million, which is $7 million more than the four-year deal Dion Lewis will sign with the Titans. This is noteworthy because Lewis, who at 27 is two years older than McKinnon, had much better rushing stats. Lewis rushed for 896 yards (5.0 YPC) while McKinnon ran for 570 yards (3.8 YPC). But McKinnon had 51 receptions for 421 yards while Lewis had 32 catches for 214 yards.

Despite the gross totals, advanced metrics like Lewis better; in 2017 he was the NFL's best rushing back, according to Football Outsiders, and ranked ninth in value per play as a pass-catching back. McKinnon was 40th and 31st in those same categories, though these stats are tied to the offenses these players are in. Put another way: It's the least surprising development ever that a Patriots offensive player had great success sharing the field with Tom Brady. And for that same reason, McKinnon could be in a for a career year playing alongside Garoppolo.