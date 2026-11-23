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🏈 Five things to know Monday
- The 49ers won a heavyweight clash with the Vikings in Mexico City. Maybe the 49ers should play every game outside of the United States, because their two international wins this season were blowout victories over Super Bowl contenders. The latest drubbing was a 35-10 rout of the Vikings that proved Kyle Shanahan's high-octane offense is greater than Brian Flores' typically overwhelming defense. Not even the Vikings' use of an obscure rule could save them in a game that was one-sided from the start. San Francisco was far from the only team to win by a sizable margin in Week 11, but its victory was the most meaningful, and we gave it high marks on our weekly NFL report card.
- The Mets won the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. Mets fans, rejoice! The most prized free agent of the offseason is reportedly headed to Queens on a gargantuan contract. It is by far the most lucrative deal by AAV for a pitcher in MLB history and will break all kinds of records when Skubal puts pen to paper. The Mets do not have the greatest track record with mega contracts panning out, but this one might not actually be all that risky considering Skubal's stardom and past examples of superstar aces living up to the money. New York, Skubal and Scott Boras are the biggest winners here, but this is also a big deal for other free agent pitchers. Expect a flurry of signings for the next tier of arms now that the biggest domino has fallen, and now that the market is reset, they could benefit financially. As for the Mets' next move, they could be among those teams in play for another pitcher. You can find every top-50 free agent signing here.
- The Big Ten's top College Football Playoff contenders suffered losses. UCLA and Indiana dropped in the polls as a result and are now squarely on the postseason bubble. The Bruins and Hoosiers fell at least six spots apiece in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. And Ohio State tumbled off the bubble and out of contention. The weekend, to put it bluntly, could not have gone much worse for the conference that produced the past three national champions. The vibes are bad unless you're an Oregon or Iowa fan. Further complicating matters as the selection committee weighs at-large résumés is the injury to Ty Dieffenbach and what it means for UCLA's chances of getting in without winning the conference.
- TCU is in search of a new football coach. It was just four years ago that Sonny Dykes guided the Horned Frogs to the national championship game, but the goodwill from that Cinderella CFP run wore out after a couple of years without a return to the playoff. TCU fired Dykes on Sunday following a loss to Utah that dropped the Horned Frogs to 5-6 on the year. This projects as an attractive job that could draw some of the top candidates on the coaching carousel. Lincoln Riley could even be in play depending on whether he wants to stick it out at USC or seek a fresh start.
- For the first time, the Current are NWSL champions. Just six years into their existence, Kansas City stands atop the league as the best team in American women's soccer. The Current topped the Spirit 2-1 on their home turf, leaving Washington as runners-up for the third consecutive season. This is the culmination of tremendous consistency over the past three years, as the Current own more points than any other club over that stretch. It is also a validating triumph for coach Chris Armas and Vlatko Andonovski, who both made their mark on the roster before, during and after the coaching change.
🔢 Do not miss this: College basketball rankings projections
We fell for it again. Everyone underrated Houston. How could college basketball be so blind? Kelvin Sampson is as reliable as anyone in this sport and seems to own the nation's best team following the Cougars' run to the Players Era 8 title. At the very least, Sampson owns his most dangerous offense to date.
Our Cameron Salerno projects that Houston will move up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 rankings when they are released later today.
- Salerno: "Despite losing four starters from last year's roster, Houston is once again looking like a national title contender after an impressive run in Las Vegas that included wins over Rutgers, Florida and Kansas. LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. has been playing like a legit star this season."
We also foresee Indiana moving into the top 25 for the first time in this young season thanks to a 2-0 week in which it beat No. 20 Arkansas and Kentucky. The 14-point win over Kentucky not only cemented the Hoosiers' case to crack the rankings but also emphasized the Wildcats' flaws. It also pointed the microscope on Mark Pope and his less-than-accurate explanation of his team's lack of experience.
Here is the tier in which we project the Hoosiers to land:
18. BYU (5-0)
19. Gonzaga (3-1)
20. Indiana (6-0)
21. Louisville (3-1)
22. Nebraska (6-0)
📝 NFL Week 11 takeaways
- Winners and losers: There has been nothing but misery for the Steelers since 1965 in games played in Philadelphia. They lost on the road to the Eagles yet again in one of the more devastating results the series has seen. Pittsburgh is the biggest loser of the week for being the team against which the Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak.
- Overreactions: The Jaguars will be fine. Right? Not so fast. Their struggles against the Giants might be a bigger deal than you think. The offensive line was in shambles all day due to injuries, and Trevor Lawrence raised alarms with two interceptions in the loss.
- Injuries: As if things weren't bad enough already for the Chargers, Justin Herbert is now in concussion protocol. Fortunately for the Ravens, Derrick Henry cleared the protocol and returned to their game after a short absence. The biggest injury news of the week came in before kickoff when Puka Nacua reportedly underwent MCL surgery which will knock him out for the rest of the season. Drake Maye is also in danger of missing the rest of the year with a fractured fibula, and the Patriots' injury woes extend to A.J. Brown, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring issue. And while Jalen Hurts remains sidelined with blood clots, he has been in the Eagles' facility and is said to be "in good spirits."
- Highlights: You have to see this play where Carnell Tate stunned the Cowboys defense and pulled off one of the season's strangest touchdowns. And so much for the whole "no more backflips" thing, because Cam Skattebo showed off his signature celebration during a game-clinching drive.
- Lowlights: A bad day and a bad season for DK Metcalf got even worse when he made an inexcusable decision to poke Cooper DeJean in the eye. The interaction resulted in Metcalf's second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game and prompted an ejection, and he could be at risk of a suspension.
- History: The Cowboys pulled off the rare feat of being involved in a Scorigami for the second consecutive week.
- Roster moves: In a stunning admission of defeat, the Colts released Daniel Jones and handed the keys to their offense to Anthony Richardson. It is a bad look for a team that reportedly received trade offers for him just two weeks ago but will instead watch him sign with another team once he clears waivers, which he almost certainly will. Meanwhile, these are three teams that could be in play to sign him as a free agent.
😀🙁 College football Week 12 winners and losers
Don't forget about Oregon. Three early-season losses dropped the Ducks out of the rankings and playoff picture, but with Dylan Raiola kicking the offense into gear, they trounced Michigan State and are squarely in the hunt for the Big Ten Championship Game and CFP. Losses from UCLA and Indiana helped their cause and made them one of the most fortunate teams of the week.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State is trending sharply in the other direction and on Saturday tumbled right out of playoff consideration. It has to be a devastating feeling to be on the wrong end of Nebraska snapping a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents. It is hardly a consolation for losing a fourth game for the first time since 2011, but at least Jeremiah Smith put up monster numbers on the Cornhuskers. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is ready to declare the Heisman Trophy race over, and our Brandon Marcello says that is not an overreaction.
- Marcello: "Argue all you want about wins and losses, but it's clear who the best player on the field is every time Ohio State plays. At this point, we might as well slap Scarlet and Gray wrapping paper on the trophy and put Jeremiah on the gift label. … Anyone arguing that a player other than Smith should win the trophy for the sport's most outstanding player is doing so just to be different."
While Ryan Day slogs through the worst year of his career, Josh Heupel is pulling off his best coaching job to date. His Tennessee squad downed LSU by two touchdowns for a revenge win over Lane Kiffin and earned a "B+" on our Week 12 report card for the victory.
We also have more clarity on which teams can actually win their conferences. Here's the latest on the Big Ten and SEC plus the two league title games that are already set.
- Big Ten: UCLA and Indiana losses create chaos entering regular-season finales.
- SEC: Georgia clinches a spot as Alabama, Texas and Tennessee vie for the No. 2 seed.
- ACC: Miami vs. Wake Forest rematch is the final conference title matchup.
- Pac-12: Boise State and San Diego State are set for a rematch after the Aztecs' upset.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The Red Wings and Canadiens pulled off a blockbuster trade involving Dylan Larkin.
- Navajo Stirling added to his Fighter of the Year résumé with a vicious knockout of Jiri Prochazka at UFC Fight Night. And Kevin Vallejos is closing in on a title shot.
- One month into the NBA season, it's time for superlatives. Here are our picks for MVP, top rookie, best surprise and more.
- We graded the trade between the Dodgers and Twins that sent Royce Lewis to Los Angeles.
- Here's the latest on all of the NBA's injured stars from Tyrese Haliburton to Dylan Harper and beyond.
- The Giants are reportedly open to trading Logan Webb, so here are five possible destinations for the pitcher.
- Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United debut was a disaster.
- Despite being the projected top prospect, JuJu Watkins is noncommittal on entering the 2027 WNBA Draft.
- Dwight Howard admitted he told the Magic not to trade for Stephen Curry who, by the way, looks like the NBA's real MVP with the way the Warriors are playing without him.
- Bayern Munich could be in trouble with Harry Kane set to miss several months due to ankle surgery.
- A whole host of MLB players hit free agency at the non-tender deadline.
- Former Iowa State women's basketball players accused coach Bill Fennelly of abuse and called for a review of the program.
- When the NBA expands, these two teams reportedly want to change conferences.
- Here's why the NCAA eliminated mandatory pregame handshakes for women's basketball coaches.
- MLB and the MLBPA submitted new proposals in their collective bargaining talks.
- James Harden passed Kobe Bryant on this impressive NBA leaderboard.
- The district attorney in Milaysia Fulwiley's police evasion case dropped the felony charges against the LSU basketball star.
- More than a year removed from his eye injury, Tom Aspinall is set for more tests in January.
- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are one step closer to an undisputed WWE championship match.
- Titans edge rusher Jaylen Harrell remains in the hospital after a serious car accident.
📺 What we're watching Monday
🏀 (W) Baha Mar Championship: Utah vs. No. 8 Iowa, 1:30 p.m. on BDGSportsLive.com
⚽ Everton at Brentford, 3 p.m. on USA Network
🏀 (W) Baha Mar Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. Miami, 4 p.m. on BDGSportsLive.com
🏀 Nets at Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏀 (M) Winthrop at No. 10 Illinois, 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏀 (W) Belmont at No. 9 LSU, 8 p.m. on SEC Network+
⚽ LAFC at St. Louis City, Game 1, 8 p.m. on FS1/Apple TV
🏈 Bengals at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m. on NBA TV
🏀 (W) Northern Arizona at No. 4 USC, 10 p.m. on B1G+