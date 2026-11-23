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🏈 Five things to know Monday

🔢 Do not miss this: College basketball rankings projections

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We fell for it again. Everyone underrated Houston. How could college basketball be so blind? Kelvin Sampson is as reliable as anyone in this sport and seems to own the nation's best team following the Cougars' run to the Players Era 8 title. At the very least, Sampson owns his most dangerous offense to date.

Our Cameron Salerno projects that Houston will move up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 rankings when they are released later today.

Salerno: "Despite losing four starters from last year's roster, Houston is once again looking like a national title contender after an impressive run in Las Vegas that included wins over Rutgers, Florida and Kansas. LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. has been playing like a legit star this season."

We also foresee Indiana moving into the top 25 for the first time in this young season thanks to a 2-0 week in which it beat No. 20 Arkansas and Kentucky. The 14-point win over Kentucky not only cemented the Hoosiers' case to crack the rankings but also emphasized the Wildcats' flaws. It also pointed the microscope on Mark Pope and his less-than-accurate explanation of his team's lack of experience.

Here is the tier in which we project the Hoosiers to land:

18. BYU (5-0)

19. Gonzaga (3-1)

20. Indiana (6-0)

21. Louisville (3-1)

22. Nebraska (6-0)

📝 NFL Week 11 takeaways

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😀🙁 College football Week 12 winners and losers

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Don't forget about Oregon. Three early-season losses dropped the Ducks out of the rankings and playoff picture, but with Dylan Raiola kicking the offense into gear, they trounced Michigan State and are squarely in the hunt for the Big Ten Championship Game and CFP. Losses from UCLA and Indiana helped their cause and made them one of the most fortunate teams of the week.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State is trending sharply in the other direction and on Saturday tumbled right out of playoff consideration. It has to be a devastating feeling to be on the wrong end of Nebraska snapping a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents. It is hardly a consolation for losing a fourth game for the first time since 2011, but at least Jeremiah Smith put up monster numbers on the Cornhuskers. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is ready to declare the Heisman Trophy race over, and our Brandon Marcello says that is not an overreaction.

Marcello: "Argue all you want about wins and losses, but it's clear who the best player on the field is every time Ohio State plays. At this point, we might as well slap Scarlet and Gray wrapping paper on the trophy and put Jeremiah on the gift label. … Anyone arguing that a player other than Smith should win the trophy for the sport's most outstanding player is doing so just to be different."

While Ryan Day slogs through the worst year of his career, Josh Heupel is pulling off his best coaching job to date. His Tennessee squad downed LSU by two touchdowns for a revenge win over Lane Kiffin and earned a "B+" on our Week 12 report card for the victory.

We also have more clarity on which teams can actually win their conferences. Here's the latest on the Big Ten and SEC plus the two league title games that are already set.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 (W) Baha Mar Championship: Utah vs. No. 8 Iowa, 1:30 p.m. on BDGSportsLive.com

⚽ Everton at Brentford, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 (W) Baha Mar Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. Miami, 4 p.m. on BDGSportsLive.com

🏀 Nets at Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 (M) Winthrop at No. 10 Illinois, 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 (W) Belmont at No. 9 LSU, 8 p.m. on SEC Network+

⚽ LAFC at St. Louis City, Game 1, 8 p.m. on FS1/Apple TV

🏈 Bengals at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 (W) Northern Arizona at No. 4 USC, 10 p.m. on B1G+