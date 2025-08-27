San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings hasn't returned to practice since suffering a calf injury on July 27, and it appears his status for his team's Week 1 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks is up in the air.

Speaking for the first time since the 49ers finalized their 53-man roster, general manager John Lynch said that Jennings is "making progress" from his injury, but is unsure about his status for San Francisco's season opener on Sept. 7.

"Jauan Jennings is still working through his calf issue, making progress," Lynch said on Wednesday. "We are kinda like everyone else, hopeful but not sure about Week 1."

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after his team's final preseason game last weekend that he would "expect" Jennings to be back in time for Week 1.

It's been an eventful offseason for Jennings as he seeks a new contract after having his best season as a pro with 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of a two-year, $15.4 million extension that he signed with the franchise in May 2024.

At one point this offseason, Jennings even requested a trade -- something Lynch confirmed Wednesday. But that doesn't mean the team is interested in complying with that request.

"A while ago he did [ask to be traded], but that was a long time ago and we've moved on from that," Lynch said. "We're not doing that. We're moving forward."

Some have wondered whether Jennings' contract status was more of the reason for his absence rather than the calf injury. Lynch said Jennings has been "working off to the side" while noting that returning from calf injuries can be tricky.

"Both things can be true," Lynch said. "He wants a new contract and he's got a hurt calf. I think people want to assume one or the other, but both things can be true."

Without Jennings, the 49ers will enter the season with a depleted wide receiver corps. San Francisco signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Wednesday after he was released by the Seahawks and acquired Skyy Moore in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

As for the players already on the roster, Brandon Aiyuk will begin the year on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first four games while Demarcus Robinson, who the 49ers signed in free agency this offseason, will miss the first three games after he was suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy. That should mean plenty of targets for Ricky Pearsall, the team's first-round pick in 2024. Of course, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey should see heavy workloads as well.