49ers GM John Lynch rules out Jerick McKinnon for rest of preseason, 'hopeful' for Week 1

49ers running back Jerick McKinnon dodged a serious injury at practice earlier this week, but his strained calf is still going to sideline him for a few weeks, and there's a chance it could linger into the regular season. On Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch revealed that McKinnon won't play again in the preseason and said that he's "hopeful" McKinnon will be ready for the team's season opener.

"The good news is it's not going to be long-term, the bad news is it's going to take him up to Week 1, our opener, so his opportunity to get more in rhythm in our system, that kind of goes out the door," Lynch told KNBR. "But he's played a lot of football, and we play a lot of football in the offseason, OTAs and all that, so we're going to have to trust that he's going to be ready.

"We don't expect to see him until that Week 1, and are hopeful that he heals in due time to be ready for that."

McKinnon, signed away from the Vikings in free agency, suffered the injury in practice on Sunday, but got good news when an MRI determined that the damage was limited to a strain. But as Lynch's comments above indicated, McKinnon's recovery process will still "take him up to Week 1." And that Week 1 game is a big one for the 49ers -- and for McKinnon.

On Sept. 9, the 49ers open up their season in Minnesota against the Vikings. Ever since Jimmy Garoppolo commandeered the 49ers' offense at the end of last season, leading the team to five straight wins down the stretch, the 49ers have been hyped as a playoff sleeper in the crowded NFC. The Vikings, meanwhile, are a legitimate Super Bowl contender after their 2017 season ended in the NFC Championship Game and after they upgraded their roster by signing quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson. So for the 49ers, the Week 1 matchup is an early chance to prove that they belong among the NFC's elite.

For McKinnon, it's a chance to go up against the team that helped turn him into a household name. In 2014, the Vikings took McKinnon in the third round. And during his four years with the team, McKinnon totaled 2,902 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage, with 991 of those yards coming last year, which helped him collect his four-year, $30 million contract in free agency. According to Sports Info Solutions, McKinnon ranked 14th in YAC with 476 yards after the catch last season.

Now, McKinnon is expected to be one of the most important weapons in the 49ers' offense. But if his absence extends into the regular season, expect Matt Breida to handle more of the carries and fullback Kyle Juszczyk to contribute more coming out of the backfield as a pass catcher. He'll be tough to replace, especially for an offense lacking a plethora of powerful weapons, especially considering Breida is dealing with an injury of his own (shoulder) that is expected to keep him out until Week 1 as well.

After facing the Vikings, the 49ers close out a difficult first quarter of the season with games against the Lions, Chiefs, and Chargers.