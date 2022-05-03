The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and Deebo Samuel is still a San Francisco 49er. If general manager John Lynch is to be believed, that's the way it will stay through the 2022 season. Lynch was asked during a radio interview whether or not Samuel will remain with the 49ers, and he was emphatic in his response.

"It's a yes for me, and that's our job," Lynch said, according to a transcription by 49ers Web Zone. "He's too good of a player. We've got too good of a thing going, and we want to keep that going. That's where I'll leave that."

Samuel has reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco after breaking off extension talks with the team. It's been speculated that Samuel does not want to play as much running back as he did for the 49ers last season, presumably due to the wear and tear on his body that would hurt his prospective longevity. Samuel finished the 2021 campaign with 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, as well as 59 carries for 365 yards and eight additional scores.

Lynch believes that Samuel and the 49ers can make it past their current frustrations and figure out a way to make it work over the long term.

"We're trying really hard with Deebo to work through whatever the issues might be," Lynch said. "I always have really believed that there is a sacredness to those conversations and that they remain private, especially with things like this. I think it's in everyone's best interest we don't get into that. I don't think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution, and we're hopeful for that because we know what he's been to this organization. Thirty-sixth pick in 2019, and he's been so good on and off the field. Obviously, a tremendous player. ... He makes us better. I think we make him better. And we're hopeful that we get everything right and that we're rolling forward."

The explosion of the wide receiver market this offseason has led to numerous high-profile players requesting (and receiving) trades, with the likes of Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, A.J. Brown, and more all getting moved. Samuel was just the latest player to ask out, but as of yet his request has not been fulfilled. There's still plenty of time between now and the beginning of the 2022 season for the Niners to either figure out how to make him happy, or give him what he wants.