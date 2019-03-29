49ers GM John Lynch says Giants wanted No. 2 overall pick for Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants have been hammered by fans and pundits alike this offseason for dealing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as part of a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Most of the criticism has pointed at what the Giants received in return for Beckham and pass rusher Olivier Vernon: A first-round draft pick, a third-round pick, offensive guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers. While Zeitler and Peppers figure to start immediately for New York, the fact that the Giants surrendered one of the NFL's best at a premier position in exchange for a mid-first and third-rounder suggests the team simply wanted to get rid of him -- not that it waited for the best possible offer.

According to San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, the Giants at least tried to do better.

As The Athletic's Matt Barrow reported, Lynch revealed Friday that in talking with New York about a possible trade for Beckham, the Giants not only wanted the Niners' second-overall pick in the 2019 draft but another first-rounder for their All-Pro wideout.

"I think, ironically, the fact that we had the No. 2 pick made it more difficult because they wanted that badly," Lynch said, per Barrow. "They wanted two No. 1s. And we weren't willing to part with that. It was too valuable of a pick."

NFL Network's Mike Garafalo added Friday that "word was the Niners would've been amendable to moving" from No. 2 to No. 6, the Giants' first pick of the opening round, as part of a trade for Beckham. The problem, however, was "the rest of the compensation."

Now, the Browns have Beckham but are without a first-rounder, their No. 17 pick in New York thanks to the trade. The 49ers, meanwhile, are still set to make the second pick of the draft when it kicks off on April 25.