49ers hero Dwight Clark's ashes laid to rest next to same goal post from 'The Catch'

Last month, legendary 49ers receiver Dwight Clark died after a battle with ALS. Clark, who played for the 49ers from 1979-87, caught 506 passes for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career, but he's best known for coming down with "The Catch," which sent the 49ers to Super Bowl XVI. Fittingly, his final resting place isn't far from the same goal post that was planted in the ground at Candlestick Park when and where he made that catch.

On Saturday, former 49ers coach Steve Mariucci revealed that Clark's ashes have been laid to rest in Montana. Nearby is the goal post from Candlestick. According to Mariucci, Clark's ashes are the same distance away from the goal post that Clark was when he made "The Catch."

"NFL fans will probably recognize this goal post right here. That was the goal post that was in the end zone of 'The Catch' in Candlestick when Dwight Clark beat the Dallas Cowboys on a throw from Joe Montana," Mariucci said. "And this is Dwight Clark's stone in proximity to the goal post where he did make that catch. Rest in peace, my friend."

But Clark won't just be remembered for one play -- no matter how iconic of a play it still is today. He'll also be remembered as a Super Bowl champion and one of the 49ers' greatest receivers. In all, Clark won two Super Bowls with the 49ers and he added 48 receptions, 726 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs to his career resume.

He'll also be remembered for his battle with ALS. In May 2017 -- after noticing symptoms in September 2015 and getting diagnosed months later -- Clark revealed that he had ALS, which is also known as "Lou Gehrig's disease." At the time, he encouraged the NFL and NFLPA to make football safer, specifically in regards to head trauma.

Clark was 61.