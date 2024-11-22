The San Francisco 49ers haven't been an underdog for a game since 2022, but that incredible run appears to be coming to an end against the Green Bay Packers in light of Brock Purdy's shoulder injury that will keep him out of Sunday's game.

San Francisco went from a 3-point underdog to 5.5-point underdog against Green Bay after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled Purdy out of the game on Friday. Purdy will be replaced by 32-year-old Brandon Allen, who has a 2-7 regular-season record and hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2022.

The 49ers have been the favored team in 36 straight games. That's the third-longest stretch during the Super Bowl era, behind the 1999-02 Rams (50) and the 2016-20 Patriots (64). Those Rams teams played in two Super Bowls, winning one. The Patriots won two Super Bowls over that span and joined the 1971-73 Dolphins and 1990-93 Bills as the only teams to play in three straight Super Bowls.

Purdy isn't the only notable 49ers player who will not play on Sunday. Former Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa also won't play, while perennial All-Pro tackle Trent Williams is questionable.

Despite his team's battered state, Shanahan is keeping the faith as far as Sunday's game is concerned. While they won't have Purdy and Bosa, the 49ers still have some of the league's top players, specifically wideout Deebo Samuel, running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle.

"We've had a real good week of practice," Shanahan said on Friday. "I know it's disappointing. We knew there was a chance for Nick, I think the guys were a little surprised with Brock yesterday, but we addressed all of that today.

"We're gonna have 48 guys in uniform. Our guys believe in themselves. I believe in them. We're missing two good players, definitely, but we've got a lot of good players out there. By no means, we don't have a chance to win. We're gonna go fight out tails off, and this should be a real good game."