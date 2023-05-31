After months of not being able to throw, quarterback Brock Purdy had his first throwing session this week. Purdy underwent surgery in March to repair his UCL with an internal brace after injuring his elbow during the NFC Championship game and had not thrown since the procedure.

On Wednesday, general manager John Lynch gave an update on the session, saying they are happy with how it went and see it as a positive for things to come. Lynch said the progress is a testament to Purdy's work ethic.

"He's just had one session thus far, but we're incredibly encouraged by that," Lynch said (via NFL.com). "He's hitting all his markers and it doesn't surprise us, because he's putting in the work."

"As for best-case scenario, we're just gonna kinda take it as it comes," Lynch added. "The hope is he's ready for training camp. The hope is he's ready for the regular season."

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 67.1 YDs 1374 TD 13 INT 4 YD/Att 8.08 View Profile

Whether the 23-year-old will be able to start when the regular season kicks off is still unknown, but Shanahan also remains optimistic. "We're hoping for Week 1" as far as a return is concerned, Shanahan said. He added they "don't have any reason to think otherwise."

Purdy is also hopeful about being ready by the regular-season opener and is taking things one day at a time.

"I feel good," said Purdy, via NBC Sports. "My arm is feeling good. That's the goal, you want to be ready for the season."

Trey Lance has taken all first-team snaps at quarterback in the first two days at OTAs with Purdy not yet ready to be out there. Shanahan said the first-team snaps will "even out" and Sam Darnold will get some as the offseason continues. The 49ers signed Darnold to a one-year deal this offseason.

In early May, Shanahan told media that Purdy was doing throwing motions with a towel in order to eventually work his way up to a football. He added then that barring any setbacks, Purdy will be back by training camp (via The Athletic).

The 49ers' first game in the upcoming 2023 season is in Pittsburgh against the Steelers on Sept. 10.