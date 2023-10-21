When the 49ers visit the Vikings to close Week 7 on "Monday Night Football," they'll likely do so without at least two of their top offensive starters. San Francisco ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel due to a shoulder injury Friday, while running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is listed as questionable and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is doubtful.

Samuel will also miss Week 8's matchup with the Bengals, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, so with the 49ers' bye falling in Week 9, the soonest he'll see the field again is Week 10 against the Jaguars on Oct. 12. The wideout went down early in San Francisco's Week 6 loss to the Browns and did not return, and he's since been diagnosed with a hairline fracture of his shoulder.

McCaffrey did not practice Thursday or Friday after twice exiting Week 6's defeat, in which he had 14 touches, but he returned to the field in a limited capacity Saturday. If he isn't able to suit up against Minnesota, the 49ers could split the RB1 workload between backup Elijah Mitchell, who missed two games with an injury of his own; and second-year reserve Jordan Mason.

Williams, meanwhile, is set to be replaced at left tackle for just one game. The perennial Pro Bowler hasn't played a full season in a decade, missing at least two games in each of his previous three years with the 49ers.

Starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw is also listed as questionable for Monday's game with a hamstring injury.