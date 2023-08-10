As the San Francisco 49ers are still searching for their quarterback for Week 1, the offense will be down some pass catchers for the time being. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed tight end George Kittle has an adductor injury and will be out a week, but the more significant injury involves wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

McCloud broke his wrist during a training camp practice this week and is expected to miss up to eight weeks. He will need surgery to repair the broken wrist, which will keep him out to start the regular season.

Ray-Ray McCloud SF • WR • #3 TAR 25 REC 14 REC YDs 243 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

McCloud is the kick and punt returner for the 49ers, having 955 combined kick and punt return yards last season. He also finished with 14 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown (17.3 yards per catch). The 49ers will have to keep him on the active roster through 53-man roster cuts since placing him on injured reserve would eliminated a possible return when he's recovered.

The 49ers can place McCloud on injured reserve after the 53-man roster deadline, which would keep him out for the first four games.

McCloud is the fifth/sixth receiver on the 49ers depth chart, yet San Francisco will have to replace him at kick and punt returner while he's out. Rookie seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell and veteran Willie Snead IV are the top two candidates for the role.

Charlie Woerner is the No. 2 tight end on the 49ers depth chart, but Kittle isn't expected to be out long.