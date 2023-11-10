The 49ers are fresh off their bye and as they embark on the second half of the season it looks like they'll be reinjecting a key piece back into their offense. As San Francisco gears up for its Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars, Deebo Samuel has logged back-to-back practices where he has been listed as a full participant, per ESPN, meaning he is on track to make his return to the lineup on Sunday.

Samuel has been sidelined since suffering a hairline fracture in his shoulder on Oct. 15 in a Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

"Any time, not being part of the game is hard, but I've been there before," Samuel told reporters Thursday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "It's a mental thing just getting back and getting ready to play. Just taking it day by day, getting ready for the game on Sunday."

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #19 TAR 32 REC 20 REC YDs 302 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The All-Pro wideout missed the past two games and, given how vital Samuel has been within the Niners offense, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see that the injury coincided with the club's three-game losing skid that dropped them to 5-3 on the season heading into the break. With Samuel likely to be back on the field on Sunday in Jacksonville, that should give the 49ers a great opportunity to snap the losing streak and reestablish themselves as the team to beat in the NFC.

"We just got to get back to doing what we do best and that's playing good ball, getting takeaways and staying on the field longer," Samuel said.

Another starter sidelined, Trent Williams, returned to practice Thursday as well after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. His availability bodes well for his return to action.

Before going down with this injury, Samuel was making an impact within the 49ers offense both as a pass catcher and in the backfield. He has 20 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown while adding 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 18 carries. Having that type of dynamic weapon back at Kyle Shanahan's disposal should only make the San Francisco offense that much more of a headache to matchup against.