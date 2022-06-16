It's been six years since the San Francisco 49ers hosted a Super Bowl and the team is already looking to bring the NFL's biggest game back to the Bay Area.

When Super Bowl 50 was held at Levi's Stadium in February 2016, it marked the first time in 31 years that the game had been held anywhere near the Bay Area. The 49ers definitely don't want to wait that long to host another Super Bowl, which is why the franchise is trying to convince the NFL that it should get to host another game in the very near future.

So how soon could it happen? Team president Al Guido revealed this week that the 49ers are hoping to host another Super Bowl in the next five years.

"We are talking to the NFL and all of our partners around the ability to bring Super Bowl 60 and/or 61 back to the Bay Area and Levi's Stadium," Guido said at the 49ers' annual State of the Franchise event, via 49ersWebzone.com.

The location of the Super Bowl is set for the next three seasons, but it will be up in the air after that. Here's a look at where the next three Super Bowls will be played:

Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 2023): Phoenix (Fox)

Super Bowl LVIII (Feb. 11, 2024): Las Vegas (CBS)

Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9, 2025): New Orleans (Fox)

If the 49ers get to host Super Bowl LX, it would be played in February 2026. If they were to end up with Super Bowl LXI, that means they would play host in February 2027. Either way, they'd get to host a Super Bowl in the next five years.

When Levi's Stadium hosted the Super Bowl to close the 2015 season, the Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10 in Peyton Manning's final game. Before that, the Super Bowl hadn't been played anywhere near the Bay Area since January 1985 when the 49ers beat the Dolphins in a game that was played at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, which is located roughly 30 miles from San Francisco.

It's not clear when the NFL's 32 owners will vote on the host cities for Super Bowl LX or LXI, but the league likes to stay three years ahead of things, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a vote take place in the next 12 months.

Although the 49ers won't likely be hearing any Super Bowl-related news for at least a few months, they will be getting some big news on Thursday. The 49ers submitted a bid to host several games at Levi's Stadium during the 2026 World Cup and the team will find out on Thursday whether its bid was successful.