Jake Moody endured a rough afternoon for much of Sunday's Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did the San Francisco 49ers kicker miss three straight field goals in his anticipated return from injury, but he also took a jab to the helmet from frustrated teammate Deebo Samuel. Not long after, Moody redeemed himself with a walk-off 44-yard field goal to beat the Bucs, 23-20.

A 2023 third-round draft pick, Moody had been 13 of 14 on field goal tries coming into Sunday's game, though he also hadn't played since suffering a right ankle injury in Week 5. After missing a third consecutive field goal against the Buccaneers with San Francisco up 20-17, the second-year special teamer was confronted by Samuel, who then took a swipe at intervening long snapper Taybor Pepper.

Samuel's hand then hit Moody, who also endured a multi-miss game in his rookie season, during which he finished 21 of 25 (84%) on field goal attempts.

All was well by the close of Sunday's game, however, with San Francisco advancing to 5-4 on the season.