Oft-injured San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett is set to miss some time again. The Niners placed Verrett on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday, making him ineligible to play in at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

Verrett tore his ACL in the 49ers' 2021 season opener and has been out ever since. He has not been a full participant in practice yet during training camp, so his moving to the PUP list at some point was expected.

Still, it's disappointing for both Verrett and the 49ers. When healthy, he is a terrific player, as he showed when he finally got back on the field for an extended period in 2020. However, that was just the second time in his eight NFL seasons that he played in more than six games.

Verrett made the Pro Bowl in his second NFL season back in 2015, then played just six games across the next four seasons as he struggled with various injuries. His 2020 campaign looked like a return to form, but alas, it didn't last as he was injured one game into last season. Now, he'll have to work to get back into shape while the team plays without him, then stay healthy for most of the rest of the year in order to reach double-digit games played.

Due to Verrett's consistent injury issues, the Niners went out and signed former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward this offseason to be their new No. 1 cornerback. If and when Verrett gets back on the field, they should form a formidable duo on the perimeter.