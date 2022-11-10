The San Francisco 49ers will go forward the rest of the 2022 campaign without Jason Verrett. The club announced that the veteran cornerback suffered a torn Achilles during Wednesday's practice and will now be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

This is just the latest blow in what has been an injury-filled career for Verrett. The 31-year-old was activated off of the reserve/PUP list on Oct. 26 and was gearing up for a return to action this season after suffering a torn ACL in the 2021 opener against Detroit that erased that entire year. He was inactive for the team's Week 8 matchup against the Rams and San Francisco was on the bye in Week 9, so he wasn't able to touch the field and fully mark the comeback from that ACL tear.

Now, he has another injury to hurdle.

As we noted, injuries have been a big part of Verrett's NFL story. After signing a one-year deal to first join the Niners back in 2019, he was limited to just one game before being placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He was able to play (and start) in 13 games for San Francisco in 2020 and that's the healthiest season he's had since his second year in the league when he was a Pro Bowler working in the Chargers secondary.

On top of the injuries Verrett has suffered during his tenure with the 49ers, he had a prior Achilles tear with the Chargers in 2018 and another ACL tear in 2016.

When he is on the field, Verrett has shown to be a solid contributor, but injuries have taken a major chunk out of the former first-round pick's career.