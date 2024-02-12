San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is having a game to remember in Super Bowl LVIII. While he is one of the more unheralded weapons on the 49ers' loaded offense, he has certainly stood out against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the second quarter, the former high school quarterback threw the first touchdown of the game to Christian McCaffrey off a double pass, a 21-yard score that extended San Francisco's early lead to 10 points. In the fourth quarter, Jennings found the end zone again, this time off a 10-yard pass from Brock Purdy.

With these two scores, Jennings joins Philadelphia Eagles legend Nick Foles as the only players to throw for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in a Super Bowl. Back in Super Bowl LII, Foles threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, and also caught a 1-yard score -- the play known as the "Philly Special."

Jennings is the highest-rated quarterback recruit playing in this Super Bowl, according to 247sports. The Tennessee product was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and has caught 78 passes for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 45 games played. He is known as a third-down weapon, which is why some 49ers players call third downs "third-and-Jauan." A total of 121 of his 265 receiving yards in the regular season came on third downs.