Just days before the San Francisco 49ers open their 2025 season, wide receiver Jauan Jennings has agreed to a restructured contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jennings, who missed a significant portion of training camp with a calf injury, had been looking for a new deal from the team and even requested a trade earlier in the offseason.

While Jennings' new contract doesn't come with any extra guaranteed money, it does give him the opportunity to put an additional $3 million in his pocket -- on top of his $7.5 million salary -- via playing time incentives. Amid negotiations with the team, Jennings turned down a multi-year contract extension, per Schefter, as he hopes to earn a bigger payday on the free agent market next offseason.

A seventh-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jennings has gradually carved out a larger role for himself in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Last season was a breakout campaign for Jennings as he hauled in 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Prior to that, Jennings had never recorded more than 35 catches or 416 yards.

49ers GM John Lynch dismisses Jauan Jennings' trade request amid WR's calf injury, lingering contract dispute Cameron Salerno

On the heels of his breakout season, Jennings wanted a raise and contract stability beyond the 2025 campaign, but a lingering calf injury complicated manners. Before returning to practice Monday, Jennings had been out since July 27. Some wondered whether Jennings' contract situation was the main reason for his absence rather than the calf injury, but 49ers general manager John Lynch was adamant last week that calf injuries can be tricky.

"Both things can be true," Lynch said Aug. 27. "He wants a new contract and he's got a hurt calf. I think people want to assume one or the other, but both things can be true."

Lynch also confirmed that Jennings had indeed requested a trade, but dismissed it.

"We're not doing that," he said.

On the contract front, Jennings had at least a little leverage this summer given the shallow nature of the San Francisco receiver room. With Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last October, Jennings and second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall are the top two on the depth chart for quarterback Brock Purdy.

In recent weeks, the 49ers signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks and acquired Skyy Moore in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to bolster the room. Additionally, free agent signing Demarcus Robinson will miss the first four games of the season due to suspension.

Jennings was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he expects Jennings to play in Sunday's opener against the Seahawks.