After the clock hit zero in San Francisco's 20-9 win over Carolina on Monday, Jauan Jennings wasn't quite in the mood to celebrate the win right away. Instead, the 49es receiver decided to hunt down Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig and the two briefly got into a scuffle.

After Jennings found Moehrig on the field, he walked straight up to the safety and hit him with his left hand. Jennings then pushed the Panthers defensive back before he was pulled away by Carolina's Krys Barnes.

On the surface, it was a bizarre move by Jennings, but as it turns out, he had a very good reason for going after Moehrig: The Panthers safety punched him in the groin.

"The TV is gonna tell you what happened," Jennings said following the game, via The Athletic. "To me, I was just responding to some childish behavior."

Sure enough, a replay from the game showed Moehrig hitting Jennings with a left uppercut down low.

Jennings caught five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in the win.

In a postgame press conference, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that he had Jennings' back.

"The guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls," Shanahan said following the game. "I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there."

Moehrig was asked about the punch after the game and he didn't offer any details about why he did it.

"I'll take that one," Moehrig said, via ESPN."He wanted to do a little dirty stuff, so it is what it is, man."

It will be interesting to see how the league responds to this situation. Back in Week 6, Lions safety Brian Branch started a postgame scuffle after throwing a punch at Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Branch's actions eventually led to a one-game suspension. The NFL doesn't every want to see any sort of postgame scuffle, so Jennings could get into trouble, but it's also pretty clear that Moehrig instigated the situation by punching the 49ers receiver during the game.