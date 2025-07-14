San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings wants a new contract with the franchise but is open to a trade if he is not compensated adequately, according to ESPN. Jennings is in the final year of a two-year, $15.4 million extension that he signed with the 49ers in May 2024.

Jennings followed that new deal up with a breakout season, as he stepped up for a San Francisco team that dealt with major injuries at the wide receiver position. Jennings emerged as a consistent starter after Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in a Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his expanded role, Jennings caught a career-high 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. A former seventh-round pick out of Tennessee, Jennings is expected to maintain his starting role in San Francisco after the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

Jennings, who spent a majority of his rookie season in 2020 on the practice squad, logged seven starts from 2021-23. He also had just 963 yards and seven touchdowns through his first four seasons with the 49ers.

The pending contract dispute with Jennings is the first major speedbump that San Francisco has faced this offseason. The 49ers were able to sign star linebacker Fred Warner, quarterback Brock Purdy and key tight end George Kittle to contract extensions without much hassle.

In March, San Francisco also re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk to a two-year contract worth $8 million after initially releasing him.