With only three games remaining in the 2020 regular season, the San Francisco 49ers haven't been mathematically dismissed from playoff contention, despite carrying a record of 5-8. They'd need to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 and add to the win column in their final two games, but would also need help to squeeze into an NFC wild-card seat. They'll likely have to try and figure out how to do it without Jimmy Garoppolo though, the veteran quarterback still sidelined with a high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve on Nov. 5, while also trying to figure out what to do with All-Pro tight end George Kittle -- now returned from IR.

Garoppolo is reportedly unlikely to return to the field this season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and has already been scratched from the game plan against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. In one way, this could be the 49ers surveying the landscape following Week 15 to determine if returning their franchise QB is worth the risk, or if it's safer to just keep him sidelined. That said, if the 49ers somehow have a shot at making their Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks one that could push them into the tournament, it's possible head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch consider letting Garoppolo take the field.

Slim odds, but still existent, for now.

The same thought process is undoubtedly fueling their considerations on Kittle, who is working to return from a broken foot and appears good to go, based upon his work with the scout team. Much like Garoppolo, however, this will be a calculated call on Kittle, who won't take the field against the Cowboys. Despite being cleared by doctors to play, the 49ers will want to protect their $75 million investment ahead of the 2021 reboot, which means San Francisco would probably have to be on the verge of doing something special to close out this season in order to thrust Kittle back onto the field -- particularly not knowing if it would be with backup Nick Mullens throwing him the ball, or Garoppolo.



And so, as it stands, the potential return of Kittle is seemingly tied to that of Garoppolo, with the 2020 decision on both tethered to having a potential shot at playing in January.