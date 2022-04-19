Jimmy Garoppolo is no longer a member of the 49ers. Or at least he's acting as such for the start of the team's offseason program. Amid ongoing shoulder rehab and expectations that he'll be traded prior to the 2022 season, the veteran quarterback will not report to San Francisco's first voluntary meetings and workouts Wednesday, NFL Media reported. The team was aware of Garoppolo's plans, which may extend to include the QB forgoing the entire offseason program.

The 31-year-old signal-caller, fresh off his second NFC championship bid in three years, has publicly predicted a trade to another team since the end of the 2021 season, with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance set to take over in San Francisco. After Garoppolo had surgery on his throwing shoulder in March, however, his market fizzled. Now, he's rehabbing off-site according to surgeon instructions, per NFL Media, with both he and the 49ers expecting to part ways later this offseason.

With Garoppolo due almost $27 million in 2022, the last year of his contract, his departure via trade or release would save the 49ers up to $25.5 million. Team brass has said it's willing to keep the veteran alongside Lance in 2022, but the expectation league-wide is that Garoppolo, while experienced and mostly productive under coach Kyle Shanahan, is too pricey and injury-prone in contrast to the unproven but athletic Lance. It's possible Garoppolo's limited number of suitors will crystallize during or after the draft.

By steering clear of team facilities for the start of the offseason, Garoppolo ensures he can continue private rehab, avoid further injury risk in team activities and allow Lance to emerge as the new starting QB.