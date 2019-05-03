49ers' John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan vehemently deny report of a potential breakup: 'Complete (expletive)'

It wasn't too long ago that John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan were thought by many to have brought the 49ers to the cusp of greatness due in large part to Lynch's savvy moves both inside and outside of the draft and Shanahan's brilliant offensive mind. But two full years into the partnership, the duo owns a 10-22 record and is now being forced to dispel a report that claims the general manager and coach could be headed towards a breakup as they enter a pivotal third season together.

Shortly after the 2019 NFL Draft, which saw the 49ers take advantage of the Cardinals' desire for Kyler Murray by taking the best overall prospect in edge rusher Nick Bosa, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported that there is growing friction between Lynch and Shanahan and that the two could be headed toward "a potential breakup."

From the report:

According to sources in the team's scouting and coaching staff, the two aren't in lock step as far as the vision of the offseason and the future of the franchise. The coach, Shanahan, wants to scheme and develop players while not being bothered with the player evaluation process, but more and more he finds himself involved while not trusting the decision-making of Lynch—a former media analyst after his Hall of Fame playing days but not someone with a scouting background. The 49ers signed both Lynch and Shanahan to six-year contracts when they were hired before the 2017 season. With four years left and a team that's been stuck in neutral ever since, a power struggle could be coming with Lynch and chief deputy Adam Peters on the outs, and Shanahan looking for his own personnel man to run the draft and free agency.

Shanahan was the first to respond. After being asked about it, he told NBC Sports Bay Area via text that the report was "Complete bulls---t."

Lynch's response quickly followed. He echoed Shanahan, but added a couple additional words.

49ers GM John Lynch on the report that there is growing friction between him and Kyle Shanahan: "I think Kyle probably summed it up as succinctly as you can, when he responded 'complete b.s.' I would just add "complete and utter." Complete discussion here: https://t.co/VhkAHr21NI — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 3, 2019

Like most reports that get shot down by the parties mentioned in them, there's no way for an outsider to know which version is true. The good news is that we'll probably find out soon enough. If Lynch and Shanahan continue to work together until the end of their reign in San Francisco, we can assume the report either wasn't true or that the friction between the two wasn't really all that important. If Lynch or Shanahan leaves town before the other, well, we can assume at least some aspects of the report were accurate.

Here's what we definitely know so far: By wins and losses, it's been a rough road for the pair. They weren't supposed to win many games in 2017, but after trading for Jimmy Garoppolo midway through the year and then proceeding to rip off five straight wins with him to close out the season, many pegged the 49ers as a playoff team in 2018. Instead, the 49ers limped their way to a 4-12 finish after Garoppolo's season ended in September with a torn ACL.

In that sense, their harsh record shouldn't be held against them. Let's see what they can do with a healthy Garoppolo before we rush to judge them. Looking at their roster, it's not difficult to see them going on a playoff run. The 49ers just added Bosa to a roster that many thought was already playoff caliber. The signing of Tevin Coleman shouldn't be overlooked. Their offense features a number of intriguing weapons -- George Kittle and Marquise Goodwin are the standouts -- that Shanahan will be able to deploy creatively.

But there are other things to be concerned about. The 49ers' 2017 draft class, once heralded in the aftermath of their wise trade down with the quarterback-hungry Bears, no longer looks quite as shiny. The 31st overall pick, Reuben Foster, was released after a number of off-the-field incidents. According to multiple reports, the 49ers were shopping Solomon Thomas, the No. 3 pick in that draft, just last week. In free agency, they massively overpaid linebacker Kwon Alexander. While three games is an awfully small sample size, Garoppolo did experience some issues last season before he tore his ACL, completing less than 60 percent of his passes, getting picked off three times, and posting a passer rating of 90.0. And here's where it's worth noting he was anointed an elite quarterback after only seven starts that were spread across two seasons. He's still a bit of an unknown.

None of this means the 49ers are doomed. Shanahan remains an offensive genius. Garoppolo appears to be, at the very least, a good quarterback. And there are a ton of great pieces around him. Maybe this is the year it all comes together. If it does, we'll probably all forget about that report.

It's just that, Lynch and Shahanan are one more disappointing season away from facing legitimate criticism. This is the second straight season they'll enter with playoff aspirations. If they fall short of meeting expectations in 2019, more reports like the one above might begin to emerge.