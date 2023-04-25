Brandon Aiyuk has been a productive receiver for the San Francisco 49ers over the past three seasons, yet the franchise has to make a significant investment on his immediate future next month. San Francisco has to decide whether or not to exercise Aiyuk's fifth-year option for being a former first-round pick, a decision that leaves Aiyuk with an uncertain future.

Since the 49ers haven't exactly rushed to pick up that option, Aiyuk could be considered a trade candidate with the draft approaching. San Francisco did this already in the Lynch era, trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts after four years on the rookie scale and the franchise wasn't going to pay him as one of the top defensive tackles in the league.

Could Lynch perform the same with Aiyuk heading into the final year on the rookie wage scale? With the inflation for wide receivers over the past year, a trade could be a possibility.

"I'm not going to get into specifics on people," Lynch said Monday. "We love Brandon Aiyuk and I'm excited about Brandon being a part of this team, so I'll just leave it at that."

Aiyuk is the No. 2 wide receiver on the 49ers, having 78 catches for 1,015 yards and and eight touchdowns last season (averaging 13.0 yards per catch). He's the first player in 49ers' history with 55-plus catches, 740-plus yards and five-plus touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 114 REC 78 REC YDs 1015 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

While Aiyuk is a productive player, he'll certainly have a strong market for him come free agency -- whether that's in a year or two. The 49ers received strong compensation for Buckner three years ago -- and could do the same with Aiyuk.

"You can't keep everyone. We're trying to do something special this year and Brandon is going to be a big part of that and beyond as well," Lynch said. "And so, yes, you always have to think out a few years, but we're really excited about Brandon. I feel like he made another big step last year, and I think the best is yet to come.

"And so we want him being a part of it and at some point, yeah, you have to figure things out and I guess we'll take that as it comes, but as of right now and into the future, we're really excited about Brandon Aiyuk and where he is at as a pro. The work he's done to develop as a pro and become one of our core players here."