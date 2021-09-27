San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman reportedly spent Sunday night in the hospital after the Niners fell to the Green Bay Packers, 30-28. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Norman was spitting up blood after sustaining a chest injury in the first half, but all tests came back "OK." ESPN's Ed Werder reports that Norman was diagnosed with bruised lungs.

Norman recorded just one tackle on Sunday night, but it was a big one. He stopped Packers running back Aaron Jones from moving the chains on a third-and-4, and forced a fumble which went out of bounds. ESPN reports Norman headed to the blue medical tent moments after this play.

Werder reports that Norman was still in the hospital on Monday morning, "receiving diagnosis and treatment." It's unknown if Norman will miss time due to this injury, but he is not the only 49ers corner who is dealing with an ailment.

Norman signed with the 49ers just before the regular season started, and was slated as a third-teamer on the team's depth chart. He has started in both games he has played, however, due to injuries at the position. Jason Verrett tore his ACL in Week 1 and Emmanuel Moseley suffered a knee injury that held him out of San Francisco's first two games. While he returned to the lineup on Sunday night, K'Waun Williams injured his calf against the Packers and Dontae Johnson missed some snaps with a shoulder injury, but was able to return.