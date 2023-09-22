The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 3-0 on the season with a dominating 30-12 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

It's almost fitting that they're now 3-0, because three and zero seem to be their magic numbers right now. In all three of their wins, the 49ers have scored exactly 30 points.

Week 1: 49ers 30-7 over Steelers

Week 2: 49ers 30-23 over Rams

Week 3: 49ers 30-12 over Giants

As you can probably imagine, this doesn't happen very often in NFL history. As matter of fact, the Niners are now one of just three teams in NFL history to start a season 3-0 while scoring the same amount of points in each game.

According to NFL Research, the other two teams are the 2007 New England Patriots and the 1936 Pittsburgh Pirates. And that is not a typo. There was actually an NFL team in Pittsburgh called the Pirates.

The 49ers will be hoping that the rest of their season goes more like the Patriots' did in 2007 than the Pirates did in 1936. The Pirates started off their season 3-0 by scoring just 10 POINTS in each of their first three games. The Pirates' streak of scoring 10 points ended in Week 4 with a 27-9 loss.

The 3-0 start was arguably the highlight of Pittsburgh's season because the team ended up going 3-6 over its final nine games.

As for the 2007 Patriots, they famously went 16-0 in the regular-season before losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl. During their first three games, they scored exactly 38 points in each one.

Week 1: Patriots 38-14 over Jets

Week 2: Patriots 38-14 over Chargers

Week 3: Patriots 38-7 over Bills

The Patriots streak ended in Week 4 when they scored 34 points during a win over the Bengals. The 49ers could keep their streak going in Week 4 and that's mostly because they're facing a Cardinals team that has surrendered an average of 25.5 points per game through two weeks.