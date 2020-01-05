49ers' Kwon Alexander could return for the postseason after tearing pec in October, per report
The 49ers may get one of their best players back for the playoffs
The 13-3 San Francisco 49ers earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye, which may allow one of their best players to return from injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, linebacker Kwon Alexander has a "good chance" of returning for Saturday's NFC divisional round playoff game.
Alexander, who signed a massive deal with the 49ers last offseason, tore his pectoral in the team's Week 9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Halloween. He was an important part of the defense up to that point, and he recorded 34 combined tackles, four passes defensed, one interception and half a sack in eight games played. The 49ers did not foresee Alexander doing this well in his recovery, and believe that he could suit up for San Francisco's first postseason game.
The Pro Bowl linebacker participated in the 49ers' bye-week practice earlier this week, and the team opened his practice window to return from the injury. San Francisco is also expected to get back pass-rusher Dee Ford and safety Jaquiski Tartt next week.
Alexander isn't the only star defenseman who made a miraculous recovery to return for the postseason. On Saturday, Houston Texans defensive lineman JJ Watt suited up against the Buffalo Bills after tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 8. He recorded one tackle and one sack in the 22-19 victory.
At this point, it's unknown who the 49ers will face next week. As the one-seed, they will play the highest remaining seed -- which means they will draw either the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks or Philadelphia Eagles.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Saints vs. Vikings odds and expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Minnesota Vikings.
-
Brady not only Pat with uncertain future
New England may look a lot different next year
-
Watson: 'Somebody had to be great'
Watson is living up to the Michael Jordan comments Clemson coach Dabo Swinney bestowed upon...
-
Vikings vs. Saints sims, Wild Card picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Vikings vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule revealed
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Eagles vs. Seahawks game 10,000 times.
-
Vikings at Saints: Live updates
Follow along as the Saints look for playoff revenge in their Wild card matchup with the Vikings
-
Titans shock world, down Patriots
Tennessee just shocked the world
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game