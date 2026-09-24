San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wallet may be a bit lighter this week, as he was fined $14,926 for "engaging in an offensive demonstration" during the 49ers' 35-13 win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, per ESPN.

What was this offensive demonstration? Pretending to chug an alcoholic beverage. Juszczyk has already appealed the fine.

"Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste," the league wrote in its fine letter.

Check out what happened at the end of the play, here:

Juszczyk told ESPN that he always celebrates touchdowns and first downs this way. It's an ode to his nickname "Juice."

"And I don't even drink beer!" Juszczyk texted.

To make matters worse, Juszczyk was also fined during the Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia! He was issued a $20,033 fine for "impermissible use of the helmet" while lead-blocking for Christian McCaffrey.

Maybe the NFL just has it out for the 49ers' fun fullback!

Juszczyk is one of the most recongnizable fullbacks in the NFL today. He's been with the 49ers since 2017, and is a 10-time Pro Bowler as well as a three-time All-Pro.