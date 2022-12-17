Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has two NFL games and two wins under his belt after taking over for starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out with a broken foot. The last drafted player of 2022 has held his own so far, with convincing wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy was questionable all week with an oblique/rib injury and even a few hours before Thursday night's game in Seattle, it was not clear on whether he would be able to start. The 22-year-old did suit up and helped lead the team to a win that secured the NFC West title.

The impact Purdy has made on the team thus far is apparent, so much so that his head coach Kyle Shanahan has strong compliments for the young QB.

"He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had. He's been like that since he's gotten here," Shanahan said, via NFL.com. "He was poised all week, even with him being unsure of whether he'd be able to go or not. ... And under the circumstances, we didn't have any other choices, we were going to see how long he could last, and we were ready to go with [backup] Josh [Johnson]. But he just got comfortable, he got better as the game went, and it was pretty unbelievable."

Shanahan noted that heading into the Seahawks matchup, the team thought highly of their new quarterback and those feelings only elevated after his performance.

"Definitely another level, it was another level for me just watching someone do it," Shanahan said. "For him to be able to just play, let alone play the way he did, to protect the ball, he struggled to move a little bit at times, but ... the team had a lot of respect for him before that game, but a lot more now."

Star tight end George Kittle gave Purdy props on the potential he has shown since arriving to San Francisco. After the game, Kittle commented on Purdy's confidence as he takes over for Garoppolo.

"What Brock has done since he's come in is he was confident in OTAs ... and he diced up the best defense in the NFL, he came in in the preseason games and was threading balls," Kittle said. "He has had confidence since he came into the building, and everyone on this team has sensed that. And he's just been waiting for an opportunity, and unfortunately with all the injuries at quarterback he's finally gotten his opportunity."

For someone who has been on the team for less than a year, defensive end Nick Bosa says he shows wisdom beyond his years.

"(Purdy's) just a smart player," Bosa said. "It just shows how experienced he is for somebody who's not very experienced. But I'm proud of him, I'm super happy for him, and I'm excited to keep going with him."

Purdy's time in the league has been short, but he already is putting himself in the history books as the only quarterback to play their first ever game against Tom Brady and beat the GOAT. The other six quarterbacks to take on the challenge have all failed.

The Purdy-led Niners will attempt to keep their seven-game winning streak alive as the regular season winds down, with the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals up next.