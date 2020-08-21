Watch Now: 49ers Kicker Robbie Gould: Lack Of Fans Will Make Wind Different ( 1:22 )

In a growing trend of secrecy among NFL head coaches, Kyle Shanahan has joined the fray. Shanahan has typically been direct with the media regarding certain aspects of his team, giving a direct answer to a question when asked.

Those days are no longer, as Shanahan said he isn't going to be as upfront regarding personnel and strategy tactics.

"This year is a little bit different from talking about who we're playing at what position and why because there is no preseason game," Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "No one gets any tape, so we're not going to see anything on Arizona until we get out there for the first play in the first quarter. And the same thing with us."

The growing trend of hiding information has become commonplace among NFL head coaches, which is why Shanahan's transparency was a breath of fresh air for media members. With Shanahan keeping some information in the vest, the San Francisco 49ers are one less franchise that will be open regarding depth chart battles and breakdowns leading up to the weekly matchup.

From a coaches perspective, it makes plenty of sense. Why give your opponent any ounce of an advantage. The risk of revealing information is not worth a loss on Sundays.

One major rule change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic includes media coverage and how it is allowed to cover practices and training camps. It is on a team-by-team basis, but the Green Bay Packers took a much stricter approach this year. Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, an email was sent to Packers beat writers -- which prompted a response from the Green Bay chapter of the PFWA.

"Moving forward, media is no longer permitted to mention who is getting rep(etition)s with the first team, second team, third team etc., nor who is being used in certain packages or if players are rotating among positions," the Packers email read. "It is permissible to comment on play results/player performances, but you must avoid all projections on the depth chart and personnel packages."

With no preseason games, Shanahan doesn't reveal the need to be as straightforward as in years past.

"That's what all the other coaches are always trying to study," Shanahan said. "That's why I'm usually more open with that stuff because they were going to find out in the (preseason) game anyways.

"That's something we're realizing now – it's a big difference as we start to think about the teams we're playing when you don't have those depth charts you can see yourself. So everyone is going so much off media reports. I might not be as open as I've been in the past training camps."