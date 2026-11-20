With a trip to Australia in Week 1 and a trip to Mexico City in Week 11, the expectation before the season started was that the 49ers were going to break the NFL record for most miles traveled this season, but that's actually not going to happen due to a travel detour that the team is taking this week.

After beating the Cowboys in Week 10, the 49ers didn't fly home to California. Instead, they took a flight to Colorado, where they spent the week getting acclimated to the high altitude in Mexico City, which sits at an elevation of 7,350 feet.

The 49ers' decision to head to Colorado will reduce the total number of miles the team travels this year.

If the 49ers had flown home after their game against the Cowboys, they would have traveled a total of 2,876 miles round trip. After that, their round-trip flight to Mexico City would have covered 3,702 miles for a two-week total of 6,578 miles.

However, since the 49ers didn't fly home after playing the Cowboys, that will lead to a drastic change in their mileage total. Here's what their Week 10 to Week 11 travel will look like (the 49ers fly out of San Jose):

San Jose to Dallas (1,438 miles)

Dallas to Colorado Springs (592)

Colorado Springs to Mexico City (1,376)

Mexico City to San Jose (1,851)

Total for all four: 5,257 miles

The decision to practice in Colorado this week will cut their total travel by 1,321 miles this year, trimming their season total from 38,105 miles to 36,784. At that number, they won't set the NFL's mileage record.

The Los Angeles Chargers set the record for most travel miles last season when they flew 37,086 miles, and that record will stand for at least another year thanks to the 49ers' decision to take a pit stop in Colorado before heading to Mexico City in Week 11.

That being said, the 49ers will be setting one NFL record when they take the field on Sunday: They'll become the first team in NFL history to play two international games in two different countries in non-consecutive weeks. The Vikings played in Ireland and England last season, but that came in back-to-back weeks. The 49ers' two international trips are coming 10 weeks apart.