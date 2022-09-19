Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

If the newsletter is only 40% coherent today, it's because I'm still trying to process everything that happened in the NFL on Sunday. I mean, the Browns went full Browns and as we all know, no one should ever go full Browns. The only upside for the Browns is that no one in the AFC North is laughing at them because the entire division went full Browns: The Ravens blew a 35-14 lead in the fourth quarter, the Bengals let someone named Cooper Rush beat them and the Steelers' offense set football back 75 years with its performance against the Patriots.

Anyway, we've got a lot of ground to cover today, so let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Week 2 winners and losers, plus full recap

It's Monday, which can only mean one thing: I stayed up until 3 a.m. last night recording a podcast with Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson that touched on everything you need to know about Week 2, and let me just say, it's probably for the best that you listen. We covered all 13 games from Sunday, which means we likely spent some time talking about your favorite team.

One thing we do every week is hand out our weekly winners and losers from Sunday's action. Here's a look at who made our list.

Ryan Wilson

Winner: Tyreek Hill. Not only did Hill have a monster game (11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns), but all of a sudden, he now doesn't look so crazy for spending half his offseason praising Tua Tagovailoa. At one point during the offseason, Hill compared Tua to Patrick Mahomes and although Tua might not be quite at Mahomes' level yet, he took one step closer with a six-touchdown game against the Ravens.

Loser: Brownie the elf. Wilson believes that the elf was a "stupid thing to put at midfield" and that there was no way the Browns were going to win with an elf at the 50-yard line. Based on how the Browns' game played out -- they blew a 30-17 lead over the final 90 seconds -- it appears the curse of the elf is real.

Will Brinson

Winner: Tom Brady. Sure, Brady broke a tablet on the sideline in frustration, and yes, a huge brawl broke out late in the game, but none of that matters now because Brady was finally able to beat the Saints. Since signing in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers QB had been 0-4 in regular-season games against New Orleans, but that's no longer the case following Sunday's 20-10 win. It's about time something went right for this guy.

Loser: The entire Colts organization This team should petition the NFL to never make them play in Jacksonville ever again. This loss was an all-around failure by everyone in the organization. The Colts have now lost eight straight road games to the Jaguars. This game marks just the third time over the past 28 years that the Colts have been shut out and the weird part is that all three have come against the Jaguars.

John Breech

Winner: Jimmy Garoppolo's bank account. With Trey Lance now out for the season, Garoppolo is going to have a chance to earn a lot of bonus money in 2022. For Sunday's game alone, the 49ers QB earned $379,000 in incentives. Garoppolo gets $250,000 for every game where he plays at least 25% of the snaps and another $100,000 if the 49ers win that game. He also earns $29,000 per week for just being on the active roster. As long as Garoppolo stays healthy, he'll earn at least $4.5 million in bonus money for playing 16 games and then you can tack on another $100,000 for each win. He'll also get another $500,000 in bonus money for every playoff game where he starts and plays at least 50% of the plays. Garoppolo's bank account is definitely a winner.

Loser: Joe Burrow. The way the Bengals' offensive line is playing, Burrow might not survive the season. Burrow is on pace to be sacked 111 times this year, which is an absurdly high number when you consider that the NFL record for most sacks ever taken in a season is 76. The Bengals' offensive line was supposed to be better this year, but somehow, it has looked even worse than last season's unit.

Not only did we list our winners and losers, but we also recapped every game from Sunday. To listen to today's episode, be sure to click here. You can also watch the entire episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Week 2 injuries: Trey Lance out for the season, Justin Herbert dealing with rib injury

Hopefully we won't need to have an injury roundup every week, but there were so many injuries around the NFL over the weekend that we definitely needed one for today.

Here's a look at the biggest injuries from Week 2:

Trey Lance out for the season. The 49ers quarterback is done for the year after suffering a broken ankle against the Seahawks. Before going down with the injury, Lance was 2 of 3 for 30 yards in the passing department and he also had 13 yards rushing. Following the 49ers' win, Kyle Shanahan revealed that Lance would be undergoing surgery today. "You feel for someone so bad," Shanahan said of Lance's injury. "It's sad but you don't have time to sit there and think about it. You've got to get right back to the game, and the guys did a real good job of that. I'm really happy about the win, but it's a little somber once you get in the locker room."

Justin Herbert is dealing with a rib injury. The Chargers got good news and bad news with Herbert's injury. The good news is that he avoided a serious injury, but the bad news is that he suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage.

The Chargers got good news and bad news with Herbert's injury. The good news is that he avoided a serious injury, but the bad news is that Clowney out Week 3. Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney was knocked out of the game in the third quarter on Sunday after injuring his ankle. According to Cleveland.com, Clowney left the stadium in a walking boot. On Monday, the Browns ruled Clowney out for Thursday against the Steelers.

Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney was knocked out of the game in the third quarter on Sunday after injuring his ankle. According to Cleveland.com, Clowney left the stadium in a walking boot. On Monday, the Browns ruled Clowney out for Thursday against the Steelers. Two Broncos players get hurt. The Broncos had two key players leave the game early on Sunday with Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and Patrick Surtain (shoulder) both being ruled out after suffering their injuries. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team will know more about both injuries on Monday. If either player is out for an extended period, that would be bad news for the Broncos.

Not only were there injuries on Sunday, but there were also a few ejections. The reason that's notable is because ejections can sometimes lead to a player getting suspended.

Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans ejected after wild Saints-Buccaneers brawl. The Saints corner and the Buccaneers receiver were both ejected after getting into a fight during the second half of Tampa Bay's 20-10 win (For details on the fight, be sure to click here

The Saints corner and the Buccaneers receiver were both ejected after getting into a fight during the second half of Tampa Bay's 20-10 win (For details on the fight, Ejection leads to suspension for Evans. The NFL announced on Monday that Evans has been hit with a one-game suspension, which means he's going to have to sit out Tampa Bay's Week 3 game against the Packers. According to ESPN.com, Evans is appealing the suspension, so there's a small chance he could play this week.

The reason Evans has been suspended (and not Lattimore) is because the receiver has an ugly history with the Saints. In 2017, Evans was suspended for one game for making a blindside hit on Lattimore and the NFL takes into account your prior history when imposing punishments.

3. Week 2 grades: Browns get a 'D' for choking, Cowboys get an 'A-' for beating Bengals

Every week I team up with six of my colleagues here at CBSSports.com to hand out grades, and this week, the Browns got a 'D' on their report card after somehow blowing a 30-17 lead over the final 90 seconds against the Jets.

Here's a look at the grades from two notable games that were played Sunday:

N.Y. Jets 31-30 over Cleveland (Click here for full recap)

Jets takeaway: The Jets looked to be left for dead with under two minutes left to play, but they somehow overcame a 30-17 deficit in the final 85 seconds to win. Joe Flacco caught fire in the closing two minutes, completing 7 of 11 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns (He threw four TDs on the day). Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson came up big with two touchdown receptions, including the game winner. The Jets' miracle win was kept alive by Justin Hardee, who recovered an onside kick late in the game. Flacco has owned the Browns over the course of his career, going 18-3, including Sunday's win. Grade: A-

The Jets looked to be left for dead with under two minutes left to play, but they somehow overcame a 30-17 deficit in the final 85 seconds to win. Joe Flacco caught fire in the closing two minutes, completing 7 of 11 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns (He threw four TDs on the day). Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson came up big with two touchdown receptions, including the game winner. The Jets' miracle win was kept alive by Justin Hardee, who recovered an onside kick late in the game. Flacco has owned the Browns over the course of his career, going 18-3, including Sunday's win. Browns takeaway: The Browns totally melted down in this game in a way that only the Browns can. Over the final 1:55, the Browns fully imploded by making several huge mistakes that cost them the game. If Nick Chubb had kneeled the ball at the 1 instead of scoring with 1:55 left, the Browns would have won (A first down would have won the game for Cleveland because the Jets were out of timeouts). Besides Chubb's errant decision, there was also a missed extra point in the final two minutes, a blown coverage on a 66-yard TD and a meltdown by the hands team. It was really a group effort of ugliness on the Browns' part. Grade: D

Detroit 36-27 over Washington (Click here for full game stats)

Commanders takeaway: The Commanders might have been able to win this game if they had shown up for the first half. During a disastrous first two quarters of play, not only did Washington give up a safety, but it also didn't record a single first down until there was under six minutes left in the second quarter. Due to the Commanders' first-half ineptitude, the Lions were able to jump out to a 22-0 lead. The Commanders' offense came alive in the second half, but it was much too little too late. Grade: C-

The Commanders might have been able to win this game if they had shown up for the first half. During a disastrous first two quarters of play, not only did Washington give up a safety, but it also didn't record a single first down until there was under six minutes left in the second quarter. Due to the Commanders' first-half ineptitude, the Lions were able to jump out to a 22-0 lead. The Commanders' offense came alive in the second half, but it was much too little too late. C- Lions takeaway: It's fitting that the Lions are getting an 'A-' because they were led by the 'A' Team on Sunday: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson. St. Brown was an offensive star for the Lions, totaling 184 yards on just 11 touches. Not only did he have a 58-yard run in the game, but he also had a 49-yard reception, along with two touchdown catches. As for Hutchinson, he finished with three sacks overall and they all came during a first half where the Lions' defense absolutely dominated. Overall, the Lions sacked Carson Wentz a total of five times in the game. Grade: A-

As for the other 22 grades we handed out on Sunday, you can check those out by clicking here.

4. Ten crazy facts from Week 2

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some amazingly wild facts about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are eight crazy facts about Week 2:

Dolphins receivers accomplish rare feat. Jaylen Waddle (11 catches, 171 Yds, 2 TDs) and Tyreek Hill (11 receptions, 190 Yds, 2 TDs) became the first receiving duo in the Super Bowl era and second in NFL history to each have 170 or more receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the same game (The only other time it happened came in 1942 when Green Bay's Don Huston and Andy Uram pulled it off).

Jaylen Waddle (11 catches, 171 Yds, 2 TDs) and Tyreek Hill (11 receptions, 190 Yds, 2 TDs) became the first receiving duo in the Super Bowl era and second in NFL history to each have 170 or more receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the same game (The only other time it happened came in 1942 when Green Bay's Don Huston and Andy Uram pulled it off). Lamar Jackson makes NFL history. During Baltimore's loss to the Dolphins, Jackson became the first player in NFL history with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in the same game that both went for 75 yards or more. Jackson is also the first player in NFL history with 300 pass yards, three TD passes, 100 rush yards and a rushing TD in the same game.

During Baltimore's loss to the Dolphins, Jackson became the first player in NFL history with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in the same game that both went for 75 yards or more. Jackson is also the first player in NFL history with 300 pass yards, three TD passes, 100 rush yards and a rushing TD in the same game. Factory of Sadness. Before Sunday, there had been 2,229 consecutive NFL games where a team ended up winning in a game it was leading by 13 or more points with two minutes left to play. That streak ended with the Browns' loss to the Jets (The Browns were leading 30-17 with 1:55 left). In an ugly twist of fate, the last team to blow that kind of lead came in 2001 and it was also the Browns.

Before Sunday, there had been 2,229 consecutive NFL games where a team ended up winning in a game it was leading by 13 or more points with two minutes left to play. That streak ended with the Browns' loss to the Jets (The Browns were leading 30-17 with 1:55 left). In an ugly twist of fate, the last team to blow that kind of lead came in 2001 and it was also the Browns. Raiders and Ravens blow big leads. The Browns weren't the only team that saw a huge lead slip away. The Raiders loss to the Cardinals 29-23 in OT in a game that they were leading 20-0 at halftime. The 20-point comeback by the Cards makes Sunday's game the largest blown lead in Raiders history. The fumble turn TD in overtime by Arizona's Byron Murphy was the longest OT fumble return TD in NFL history. The Ravens also lost a game that they were leading 28-7 at halftime. Combined with the Raiders loss, Sunday marked the first time in NFL history where two teams both came back from a halftime deficit of 20 points or more on the same day.

The Browns weren't the only team that saw a huge lead slip away. The Raiders loss to the Cardinals 29-23 in OT in a game that they were leading 20-0 at halftime. The 20-point comeback by the Cards makes Sunday's game the largest blown lead in Raiders history. The fumble turn TD in overtime by Arizona's Byron Murphy was the longest OT fumble return TD in NFL history. The Ravens also lost a game that they were leading 28-7 at halftime. Combined with the Raiders loss, Sunday marked the first time in NFL history where two teams both came back from a halftime deficit of 20 points or more on the same day. Cardiac cats. Dating to last season's playoffs, the Bengals have now played five straight games that were all decided by exactly three points, which makes them the first team in NFL history to have five consecutive games decided by exactly the same margin.

Dating to last season's playoffs, the Bengals have now played five straight games that were all decided by exactly three points, which makes them the first team in NFL history to have five consecutive games decided by exactly the same margin. No one can cover Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions receiver finished with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders, which means he now has six straight games with at least eight catches AND a touchdown, which is an NFL record. St. Brown also has eight straight games with at least eight catches, which ties an NFL record that's also held by Antonio Brown (2014) and Michael Thomas (2019).

The Lions receiver finished with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders, which means he now has six straight games with at least eight catches AND a touchdown, which is an NFL record. St. Brown also has eight straight games with at least eight catches, which ties an NFL record that's also held by Antonio Brown (2014) and Michael Thomas (2019). Aidan Hutchinson joins elite club. The Lions rookie had three sacks against the Commanders, making him just the third rookie in NFL history record at least three sacks in one of his first two games, according to NFL research. The only other two players to accomplish the feat both ended up being voted Defensive Rookie of the Year (Chip Banks in 1982 and Julius Peppers in 2002)

The Lions rookie had three sacks against the Commanders, making him just the third rookie in NFL history record at least three sacks in one of his first two games, according to NFL research. The only other two players to accomplish the feat both ended up being voted Defensive Rookie of the Year (Chip Banks in 1982 and Julius Peppers in 2002) Patriots avoid 0-2. Thanks to their win over the Steelers, the Patriots have now made it 21 straight seasons without starting 0-2. That streak is the fourth-longest in NFL history, trailing only the Broncos (25 seasons from 1969 to 1993), Cowboys (25 seasons from 1964 to 1988) and Bears (24 seasons from 1920 to 1943).

Thanks to their win over the Steelers, the Patriots have now made it 21 straight seasons without starting 0-2. That streak is the fourth-longest in NFL history, trailing only the Broncos (25 seasons from 1969 to 1993), Cowboys (25 seasons from 1964 to 1988) and Bears (24 seasons from 1920 to 1943). Colts can't score against Jacksonville. The Colts have only been shut out three times over the past 28 years, and amazingly, all three games have come against the Jaguars. Also, the Jags have only pitched three shutouts over the past 15 years and all three of those have come against the Colts.

The Colts have only been shut out three times over the past 28 years, and amazingly, all three games have come against the Jaguars. Also, the Jags have only pitched three shutouts over the past 15 years and all three of those have come against the Colts. Commander Carson. Wentz has thrown for 300 yards or more along with three touchdowns or more in both Washington games this year, which makes him the first QB since at least 1950 to record those numbers in each of his first two starts with a new team (via NFL research).

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.

5. Monday preview: Prepping you for Titans at Bills

For the first and only time all season, the NFL will be giving us TWO Monday games tonight. The opener will be kicking off at 7:15 p.m. ET in Buffalo. Believe it or not, this game will mark just the second time over the past 13 years that the Bills have hosted a Monday night game against a non-divisional opponent. The Bills were on the road in Week 1, so this game will serve as the home opener for Buffalo.

These two teams met on Monday night last season with the Titans shocking the Bills 34-31. Can they make it two years in a row? Let's see who has the edge in a game where Buffalo is currently favored by 10 points.

Why the Titans can win: If the Titans are going to pull off the upset, they're going to need a monster game from Derrick Henry. In last year's game, Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns. If Henry goes off again, that means the Titans are controlling the line of scrimmage AND it keeps the Bills' offense off the field. The Titans are 18-1 all time when Henry rushes for 115 yards or more and if he gets near that total tonight, you have to like Tennessee's chances.

If the Titans are going to pull off the upset, they're going to need a monster game from Derrick Henry. In last year's game, Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns. If Henry goes off again, that means the Titans are controlling the line of scrimmage AND it keeps the Bills' offense off the field. The Titans are 18-1 all time when Henry rushes for 115 yards or more and if he gets near that total tonight, you have to like Tennessee's chances. Why the Bills can win: To put it bluntly, the Bills are more talented at almost every position, so this feels like a game they should win as long as they can avoid making any ugly mistakes. Josh Allen threw for 353 yards in last week's win over the Rams and he might be able to get near that total again while playing against a Titans secondary that won't have Kristian Fulton.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, Jordan Dajani has put together a full gambling preview.

ONE PROP JORDAN LIKES: Stefon Diggs longest reception OVER 23.5 yards (-117): "Diggs will break free at least once against Tennessee's backup corners. He caught a 53-yard pass last week against the Rams."

"Diggs will break free at least once against Tennessee's backup corners. He caught a 53-yard pass last week against the Rams." ONE PROP I LIKE: Derrick Henry total rushing plus receiving yards OVER 102.5 (-115): The Titans are going to do everything possible to make sure Henry has a big night and with Henry going up against a banged-up Bills defensive line, it definitely could happen. The best part is that you're not just getting Henry's rushing total here, you're getting his rushing AND receiving total. I will gladly take that.

You can check out Dajani's full gambling preview by clicking here. Finally, if you're wondering who we're picking, here's who we have tonight:

Dajani's pick: Bills 30-22 over Titans.

My pick: Bills 34-24 over Titans

Over on our CBSSports.com picks page, six of our eight experts are taking the Bills to cover as a 10-point favorite.

6. Monday preview Part II: Prepping you for Vikings at Eagles

The second half of the Monday night doubleheader will be kicking off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Yes, ABC). Not many games in Week 2 gave us two 1-0 teams facing each other, but we'll get that tonight. This is Philadelphia's home opener and the Eagles are currently favored by 2.5 points.

My good buddy Jared Dubin gave us a deep-dive preview here at CBSSports.com, and here's how he sees the game playing out:

Why the Vikings can win: The Vikings' offense got all of the headlines last week, but it was their defense that truly shined against the Packers. The Vikings sacked Aaron Rodgers four times while holding him to under 200 passing yards. If the Vikings' defense can do the same thing to Jalen Hurts, it could force him into making multiple mistakes and if that happens, it could pave the way for a Vikings upset.

The Vikings' offense got all of the headlines last week, but it was their defense that truly shined against the Packers. The Vikings sacked Aaron Rodgers four times while holding him to under 200 passing yards. If the Vikings' defense can do the same thing to Jalen Hurts, it could force him into making multiple mistakes and if that happens, it could pave the way for a Vikings upset. Why the Eagles can win: If the Eagles can get their run game going, there's a good chance they're going to win. Not only did this team lead the NFL in rushing last year -- and rush for 216 yards last week -- but they're 7-2 all time under Nick Sirianni when rushing for 170 yards or more in a game. Basically, if the Eagles get things going on the ground, it's going to be almost impossible for Minnesota to steal a win.

You can get a full preview of the game from Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, Tyler Sullivan has put together a full gambling preview.

ONE PROP TYLER LIKES: Adam Thielen OVER 4.5 receptions (-101): "Thielen's target share wasn't particularly massive in Week 1, but he was efficient, catching three of his four targets for a 12-yards-per-reception average. I think the volume ticks up in this game with both offenses expected to score a lot of points. Philadelphia also allowed three Lions receivers to catch at least four passes in the opener, which gets us in the ballpark."

"Thielen's target share wasn't particularly massive in Week 1, but he was efficient, catching three of his four targets for a 12-yards-per-reception average. I think the volume ticks up in this game with both offenses expected to score a lot of points. Philadelphia also allowed three Lions receivers to catch at least four passes in the opener, which gets us in the ballpark." ONE PROP I LIKE: Greg Joseph OVER 1.5 field goals (-104): Dating to last season, Joseph has hit at least two field goals in 12 of his past 16 games. This includes last week, when the Vikings kicker drilled three field goals against the Packers. At almost even-money, this prop feels like one of the best values on the board tonight.

You can check out Sullivan's full gambling preview by clicking here. Finally, if you're wondering who we're picking, here's who we have tonight:

Dubin's pick: Eagles 29-26 over Vikings.

Sullivan's pick: Eagles 30-27 over Vikings.

My pick: Vikings 23-20 over Eagles.

Over on our CBSSports.com picks page, six of our eight experts are taking the Eagles to win straight-up.