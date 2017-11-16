49ers' Lynch on new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Right now, we don't need him'

It's been more than two weeks since the 49ers traded for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But he's taken as many regular-season snaps as we have, and it's to the point that even coach Kyle Shanahan's wife wants to know when Garoppolo will see the field.

But Shanahan won't even guarantee that Garoppolo will play this season, and 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledges that there is no rush to play Garoppolo, who remained at the team facility during the bye week to continue to learn the offense.

"We know what we like about Jimmy Garoppolo," Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "And that's only been strengthened by the time that's he's been here. We're just going to let these things play out. That's in Kyle's hands. People have had all these ideas about why we got Jimmy. We got Jimmy because we think he has big-time ability at the quarterback position. And we believe so much -- to get where we need to get -- you have to have a franchise quarterback. We think he's got that ability. Whether that happens, when that happens, we'll see. But we certainly like his future with the 49ers."

The 49ers benched Brian Hoyer late last month, elevated rookie C.J. Beathard to the starting job, traded for Garoppolo and then released Hoyer, who promptly signed with Garoppolo's old team, the New England Patriots.

And Lynch is right -- there is no good reason to get Garoppolo playing time. The 49ers are 1-9, going nowhere this season, and Garoppolo has been with the team a grand total of 16 days.

"The plan is to continue to get him ready," Lynch said. "It's a very different system he played under. A great system, but a different system he played under in New England. And Kyle's system is complex for a quarterback. There's a lot of verbiage in every play call. There are a lot of adjustments on every play call that the quarterback controls.

"We want to set Jimmy up for success and also the way C.J.'s playing is helping us sit back. And now we have a bye week. They're going to work hard during this week to get him up to speed. But right now, we don't need him. C.J. just played a great game and his teammates really believe in him. We think it's nothing but a good situation."

"Good" is relative when you've won once in 10 games, but the silver lining is that the 49ers appear set for the future; Garoppolo is just 26 and it only took a second-round pick to land him -- and that's after an offseason where the Pats reportedly wanted two first-rounders for him.