There is a new highest-paid tight end in the NFL. That title now belongs to George Kittle, who agreed to a mammoth four-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, according to the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

As for the financial particulars, Kittle receives a total of $76.4 million over the course of the deal, which includes $40 million in total guarantees. He'll get $35 million at signing and then $5 million in 2027. This $19.1 million average annual salary exceeds the $19 million per season salary of Arizona's Trey McBride, who was previously the league's highest-paid tight end.

"We want George to retire a Niner," general manager John Lynch said in announcing the new deal, via the San Francisco Standard. "He's a Niner through and through."

NFL's highest-paid tight ends

Kittle was entering the final year of his previous contract and was absent as the Niners began voluntary offseason workouts last week. However, now that they've reached an agreement on this extension, it should be smooth sailing for the five-time All-Pro tight end as offseason workouts ramp up over the next few months.

Last season: 94 targets, 78 receptions, 1106 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns

The 31-year-old has spent his entire career with the 49ers after the club selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa. Over his tenure, Kittle has blossomed into one of the NFL's best tight ends and is still at the top of his game as he enters his ninth season in the league.

Last season, Kittle notched his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, logging 1,106 yards receiving to go along with 78 receptions and eight touchdowns. He's also coming into 2025 with four straight Pro Bowl nods and three straight seasons being named an All-Pro.

This extension is a welcome development for a 49ers team that has seen a mass exodus this offseason, headlined by wide receiver Deebo Samuel (traded to Washington), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (signed with Denver), and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (signed with Minnesota). This retooling of the roster was, in part, due to the upcoming contract extensions that San Francisco needs to hammer out, which included Kittle.

With their star tight end now under contract for the long term, the Niners will likely pivot toward reaching an agreement with quarterback Brock Purdy, who is in the final year of his deal.