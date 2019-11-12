49ers' Matt Breida to receive second opinion on nagging ankle injury, could reportedly miss time to heal

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks delivered us possibly the best "Monday Night Football" game this season in Week 10 and there were many surprises that came about during the 27-24 overtime victory for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson passed for just one touchdown after throwing five last week, Deebo Samuel posted a career-high 112 yards receiving with Emmanuel Sanders injured and the 49ers rushing attack did not look as effective as it has been this season. The 49ers recorded a combined 87 yards on 27 rushes, and the dynamic duo of Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida was held to just 58 combined rushing yards thanks to how well the Seahawks' defensive front played. Breida actually ended up leaving the game in the second half after recording 18 rushing yards due to an ankle injury that has been nagging him for the past week.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Breida will get a second opinion on his sprained ankle this week. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, but he could end up missing some time if the 49ers elect to rest him and have their running back 100 percent healthy for the final few weeks of the season. Breida was a limited participant in a few practices last week, but there was never any doubt that he was going to suit up for San Francisco's primetime showdown against Seattle. If this injury continues to affect him, however, the 49ers may want to rethink the situation.

Breida at times has been the workhorse for the 49ers this season. He leads the team in rushing with 542 yards and a touchdown on 109 carries and also has 16 receptions for 110 yards and a receiving touchdown. Coleman has received just about as many touches as Breida has over the past few weeks, and scored four total touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago.

If Breida does end up missing a game, Raheem Mostert will step into his role. He played well earlier this year when Coleman missed two games due to injury, and he recorded 151 total yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, and then 79 rushing yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.