The season is likely over before it can begin for Maurice Hurst. The 27-year-old took the practice field Friday with hopes of truly showing the San Francisco 49ers, and the entire NFL, what he could be in 2022. Those hopes are now dashed, with Hurst having suffered a torn biceps in practice that -- per head coach Kyle Shanahan -- will effectively end his season before the calendar can turn to August, per NFL Network.

Hurst is a former fifth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders (2018) who spent his first three seasons with the club before joining the 49ers last season, signing a one-year contract that got off to a rocky start when he was moved to injured reserve days before the 2021 season opener. He'd return to make his debut for San Francisco in early October, but was ultimately activated for a total of two games with zero starts, logging zero sacks and just two combined tackles.

He'd re-sign with the 49ers this offseason on another one-year deal which, again, is off to a rough start. It's unknown if Hurst will be able to return to the field at any point during the 2022 season.