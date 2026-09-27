San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Mike Evans was carted off after taking a big hit in the second quarter of the Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The type of injury and the extent of the injury are not yet known.

Before going down, Evans had three receptions for 34 yards.

The 49ers are already dealing with numerous significant injuries this season, with many key players on injured reserve. Evans was dealing with a hip injury this year and was questionable heading into this Week 3 game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to the injury and was limited in practice on Friday.

This marks the fourth 49ers player to be carted to the locker room this season.

CBS Sports will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.