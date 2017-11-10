49ers name C.J. Beathard Week 10 starter, meaning Jimmy Garoppolo era still on hold

The San Francisco 49ers traded for Jimmy Garoppolo on Oct. 30. But the Garoppolo era will not begin until some currently unknown date after Nov. 12.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday that C.J. Beathard -- not Garoppolo -- will start against the Giants on Sunday.

Garoppolo, who started two games in his career with the Patriots, didn't play in his first game with the 49ers, which made sense considering it's difficult to master a new offense in less than a week. It also makes sense to sit him for another game, even if it's the unpopular choice and even if it means the 49ers' chances to finally win a game will take a hit.

After Sunday's game, the 49ers will be on their bye week, giving him an extra week to learn the system before games against the Seahawks and Bears. If I had to guess, I would say he starts one of those two games. Remember: The 49ers' priority isn't this season; it's Garoppolo's long-term future with the team. So, they're not going to throw him in there (with a subpar supporting cast) until they know he's ready.

Oh, and it's not lost on Shanahan just how eager everyone is to see Garoppolo under center. Even his wife is ready for the Garoppolo era to start.

"I know everyone is very excited and wants to see him play," Shanahan said Wednesday, per SFGate.com. "Including myself. Including our coaches and players. Including my wife. I get that. I'm very well aware of that. But I'm fortunate to be in a situation where we can do what we think is right."

"I'm trying to explain myself to you guys -- trying to explain myself to her, too," Shanahan also said. "She understands more now than she did the first day. I'm just chipping away at it."