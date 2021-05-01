Jimmy Garoppolo looks like he's taking the high road with the San Francisco 49ers selecting Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick at the NFL Draft. Instead of distancing himself from the quarterback that the organization has tapped to eventually take his job, Garoppolo reached out to the North Dakota State product following the Niners making the pick official.

"Yeah, he sent me a text last night, and I was super thankful and grateful for that," Lance told 95.7 The Game on Friday. "For him reaching out, it meant a lot to me, and I'm super excited to get to work, get to meet him and to learn as much as I possibly can from him."

Of course, this has to be a bit awkward for both quarterbacks as it looks like Garoppolo will still be with San Francisco for the 2021 season while Lance develops in the background to eventually take over, possibly in 2022. That said, the veteran has had a long time to process that inevitability once the 49ers made the trade up to No. 3 earlier this offseason. On top of that, both GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan were extremely upfront about the club's intention following the trade, so this wasn't a situation where Garoppolo was blindsided. He knew what was on the horizon.

"What Kyle and I always try to do is not wait until something happens," Lynch said Friday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "(We) communicate beforehand. That's what we've done with Jimmy, and it's been really good communication."

Once the Lance pick was official and he was holding a Niners jersey alongside Roger Goodell, Garoppolo reached out to the 49ers PR staff to get his contact information, which is something the brass appreciates.

"I think one thing that was really heartwarming to me, I heard last night from (49ers PR) that Jimmy reached out," Lynch said. "Trey was here today, and Trey told us the first text he got was from Jimmy Garoppolo. So that's pretty special, and it speaks to his class."

While Garoppolo is dealing with this situation as well as any organization would hope, his future in the league has only grown more unclear over the last 48 hours. With the Patriots (the team that drafted him in 2014) and Bears (hometown team) both addressing their quarterback needs at the draft, two of the more logical destinations for Garoppolo have suddenly dried up. In the immediate future, however, he's still a member of the 49ers and could very well be their starter throughout the 2021 season as Lance develops. If that proves to be the case and Garoppolo plays to the level he's capable of while remaining healthy, suitors will certainly come knocking, giving him an opportunity at a fresh start somewhere else.