The San Francisco 49ers beat the regular-season deadline with just days to spare. On Wednesday, the 49ers and their star defensive end, Nick Bosa, agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension that includes $122.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN. This new deal makes Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was holding out in hopes of securing a new deal, and now, he has one. The 49ers will also waive all fines that came with Bosa's holdout, per NFL Media. This new contract has an AAV of $34 million. Previously, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the highest-paid defensive player with a contract that carried an AAV of $31.66 million.

As for Bosa's availability Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn't know how many snaps Bosa could take, but indicates he expects him to play.

"I know he'll come in shape," Shanahan said. "I know he'll be good. We'll be smart with it and it'll be based off the next 2.5 practices."

In 16 games played last season, Bosa recorded 51 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and a league-leading 18.5 sacks. He also led the league in QB hits with 48, and tied for second in tackles for loss with 19.

The Ohio State product was selected by the 49ers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact at the next level, racking up nine sacks, 25 QB hits and 47 combined tackles to go along with one interception in his rookie season. In four NFL seasons, Bosa has made three Pro Bowls, and was named a First Team All-Pro for the first time this past year.

Bosa was not the only star player holding out during game week. Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns' status for Week 1 is still unknown, and Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones doesn't appear prepared to play Thursday night against the Detroit Lions without a pay raise.