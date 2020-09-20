The injury bug continues to haunt the San Francisco 49ers through two weeks of the season. Arguably the biggest blow has now been confirmed as the Niners announced on Monday that an MRI revealed star pass rusher Nick Bosa has suffered a torn ACL that will end his 2020 season. Bosa was carted off the field grabbing his left knee after a Frank Gore four-yard run during the first quarter of Sunday's win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the win on Sunday that Bosa likely suffered a torn ACL and this MRI has since confirmed the news.

Bosa was not the only 49ers defensive lineman getting carted off the field. Solomon Thomas was also down grabbing his left knee and struggling to get up after a Sam Darnold pass to Chris Hogan. Following an MRI conducted on Monday, it has been confirmed that the pass-rusher has also torn his ACL and his season comes to an early end too.

The delay in the confirmation for both of these injuries was thanks to the MRI truck that was set to meet the franchise at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, where they are currently staying, breaking down and the team needed to call on a local hospital for assistance.

After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick at the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa recorded nine sacks and 25 quarterback hits in his rookie season, finishing with 45 pressures (including 24 hurries). In the 2020 opener against Arizona, Bosa totaled six tackles and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Thomas also had two sacks as a reserve on the 49ers stacked defensive line, but he was a starter this year. Losing both of these two talents for the year now puts a major dent in San Francisco's front seven as they try to repeat as NFC champions.

2020 first-round pick Javon Kinlaw will slide in for Thomas while he's out, but the Bosa loss is of major significance. Kerry Hyder Jr. is listed behind Bosa on the depth chart, but San Francisco can also line up Dee Ford -- who is dealing with a back injury --opposite Arik Armstead. The club also agreed to terms with pass rusher Ziggy Ansah on Monday to help this depleted group.