Nick Bosa said he has yet to receive a fine from the NFL for wearing a "Make American Great Again" hat on the field following the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Cowboys. If he is fined, Bosa said it won't make him regret his decision.

Bosa wore the hat while crashing NBC's postgame interview with teammates Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the NFL is now reviewing the situation for a possible rules violation.

"I don't know," Bosa said Wednesday when asked if he expects to receive a fine. "I haven't gotten one yet, but if it comes, it comes."

Bosa said he was aware that his actions could possibly lead to a fine.

"It was well worth it."

The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa was asked if he plans to continue to be outspoken about his political views now that the election is over. On Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to become the second president in history to win nonconsecutive elections.

"I don't think my position on speaking about it is going to change," Bosa said. "Clearly, the nation spoke and we got what we got."

Like millions of other Americans, Bosa stayed up and followed the election's results Tuesday night.

"It was fun," he said. "It was a good time. Stayed up."