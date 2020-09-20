The injury bug continues to haunt the San Francisco 49ers through two weeks of the season. This time, it's a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and arguably the best player on San Francisco's talented front four. Nick Bosa was carted off the field grabbing his left knee on a Frank Gore four-yard run during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Bosa is not the only 49ers defensive lineman getting carted off the field. Solomon Thomas was also down grabbing his left knee and struggling to get up after a Sam Darnold pass to Chris Hogan, another major blow for the 49ers defense.

Bosa recorded nine sacks and 25 quarterback hits in his rookie season, finishing with 45 pressures (including 24 hurries). Thomas also had two sacks as a reserve on the 49ers stacked defensive line, but he was a starter this year. Losing both of them for a significant period would be a major blow to San Francisco in their chance to repeat as NFC champions.

2020 first-round pick Javon Kinlaw will slide in for Thomas while he's out, but the Bosa loss is of major significance. Kerry Hyder Jr. is listed behind Bosa on the depth chart, but San Francisco can also line up Dee Ford opposite Arik Armstead.