Nothing in the NFC West has gone according to plan through four weeks, as all four teams share a record of 2-2. While the San Francisco 49ers technically own first place in the loaded division, there's still work to do. One goal San Francisco likely has is to get star tight end George Kittle going.

Kittle is seen as one of the best tight ends in the game, and while he missed the first two games of the regular season due to a groin injury, he has caught just six passes for 52 yards in the two games he has played in. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that he's not worried about Kittle, and that his slow start is due to him still getting into his routine after missing the start of the season.

"Yeah, the more Kittle is out there and healthy, the more he practices, the more he can get back in the routine," Shanahan said Wednesday, via NFL.com. "I think that stuff will take care of itself."

Kittle hasn't cleared 30 yards receiving in either of his two games played despite nine total targets. In Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams, he caught two passes for 24 yards.

"The plays that went to him, I thought he did a good job on in the game," Shanahan said of Kittle's performance earlier in the week. "Kittle affects the game in so many ways, the run and the pass. We definitely want to get him the ball more, but it's something we're not that concerned about. We think it'll take care of itself as we get going."

Kittle bounced back after an injury-riddled 2020 campaign, catching a career-high six touchdowns in 14 contests played last season, and finishing fourth among tight ends by averaging 65 receiving yards per game. He was fourth among all tight ends in receiving yards (910), sixth in receptions (71) and tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns.

The Pro Bowler plays an important role in paving the way for San Francisco's running backs, but he's also a versatile target in the passing game who can work both as a red-zone target and a downfield threat. Expect more from him moving forward.