Last season, the San Francisco 49ers dealt with a rash of injuries among their skill-position corps. Christian McCaffrey had bilateral Achilles tendonitis. Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL. George Kittle missed multiple games with a hamstring injury, among other issues. Deebo Samuel wasn't himself after dealing with calf and wrist injuries and a bout of pneumonia.

Amid those ailments, Jauan Jennings stepped up as the team's go-to guy for much of the year. In a breakout season, Jennings led the team in targets and finished second only to Kittle in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He easily led the wide receiver corps in all of those categories.

With Samuel traded to Washington and Aiyuk still on the mend after his knee injury, it's looking like Jennings will serve as the top wide receiver once again. And new offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak is just fine with that.

"I think, if you ask Jauan, he says 'I'm No. 1.' And that's his mindset and that's why we love Jauan," Kubiak said, via NFL Media. "He sees himself as a dominant player. I think you guys all saw last year when he got more chances, he played really, really well."

Through his first three NFL seasons, Jennings totaled 78 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns while largely operating as the team's No. 3 wideout and No. 4 or 5 option in the passing game. He nearly matched or exceeded each of those totals in 2024, hauling in 77 passes for 975 yards and six scores. He accumulated those totals in just 15 games, compared with the 45 he'd played from 2021 through 2023.

The Niners signed Jennings to a two-year, $15.4 million contract prior to the 2024 season, and they have to be thrilled that they did. He already paid off the investment and then some last year, and he should be a major focal point of the offense in 2025. Considering the level he showed at which he can produce, the deal looks like an enormous bargain. If he comes anywhere close to replicating the production in 2025, he'll surely secure himself a bigger deal when he hits the open market next offseason.