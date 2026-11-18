For the second time this season, the San Francisco 49ers are set to play an international game, and once again, their travel schedule could end up being a key factor in the game's outcome.

Back in Week 1, the 49ers were sent to Australia to play the Rams, and the two teams took opposite approaches to travel. The 49ers headed to Melbourne a full week before the game while the Rams showed up just 24 hours before kickoff. By the time the game kicked off, the 49ers were fully acclimated to the 17-hour time difference, and it showed: San Francisco won 27-7.

The 49ers outsmarted the Rams with their travel plan in Week 1, and they might try to do the same this week against the Vikings in Mexico City. Mexico's capital creates a unique challenge for NFL teams because it sits at an elevation of about 7,350 feet. To put that in perspective, Denver has the highest altitude of any NFL city at 5,280 feet, over a quarter-mile of elevation below what the 49ers and Vikings will be dealing with in Mexico.

When you're playing at an altitude that high, it's not easy to get acclimated, so the 49ers have decided to spend their entire practice week in Colorado Springs at Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium, which sits at 6,621 feet.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was raised in Denver, so he knows how difficult it can be to adjust to high altitude, which is why he decided to move the team's base to Colorado this week.

"I think it helps," Shanahan said this week, when discussing practice at a higher altitude. "I grew up mainly in Denver, and I always know how bad it would be for me. It didn't matter how good a shape you're in. Like, when I came home from college, you'd run up the stairs and be out of breath. It takes some time to get used to it. It just is what it is with altitude. I know when you go to play in Denver, it's always a challenge, and I know Mexico City's higher than Denver. It's not make-or-break by any means, but I do think it makes you a couple percent better."

The 49ers have shown that they're willing to adjust their travel plan for the chance to be a "couple percent" better. They did it for Australia, and now, they're doing it for this trip. This will mark the NFL's first game in Mexico City since 2022, and the 49ers also played in that game. Four years ago, they also spent a full week in Colorado before heading to Mexico, and it apparently helped, because they ended up beating the Cardinals 38-10.

On the Vikings' end, they won't be making any changes to their practice location to prepare for the high altitude in Mexico. Instead, the Vikings will spend the week at their practice facility in Eagan, Minnesota, which sits at an altitude of 945 feet.

Minnesota might not be adjusting its travel schedule, but the team knows it's going to be difficult to play in Mexico City. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores previously coached a game there as a member of the Patriots' coaching staff in 2017 — a game New England won 33-8 over the Raiders — so he has some first-hand experience with what the trip will be like. During an interview on Tuesday, Flores admitted he'll probably have to change his substitution patterns since the high altitude will likely cause his players to get winded faster.

"There's less oxygen, it's a tough place to play," Flores said of Mexico City. "It's certainly taxing. As a staff, we're already talking about, 'Hey, we're going have to rotate these guys and everybody's going to have to be ready to play.' And so, yeah, it's certainly something that we're going to have to deal with."

Flores has faced Shanahan three times as a head coach or defensive coordinator, and he's won all three games, but this presents a different challenge. The Vikings have had the best defense in the NFL this year, but it will be interesting to see if the altitude changes that. If the defense is winded, it will be tough for them to keep up with San Francisco's offense.

Although the 49ers should be acclimated to the altitude by the time they arrive in Mexico City, the same can't be said for Minnesota. The Vikings will be stealing a page from the Rams' playbook when it comes to traveling this week. The Rams showed up in Australia one day before the game, and that's exactly what the Vikings plan on doing, with the team arriving on Saturday.

This a huge game that could ultimately decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the 49ers have decided not to leave anything to chance. The 49ers and Vikings kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night in what will be the final international game of the NFL season.