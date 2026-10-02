The NFL suspended San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York for six regular-season games and fined him $500,000 for violating the Personal Conduct Policy, the league announced on Friday.

York, who was arrested in late August and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools, stayed away from the organization during the league's investigation. Those three missed games will count as time served, meaning he may be allowed to return to the team on Tuesday, Oct. 20, following San Francisco's Week 6 matchup on "Monday Night Football" against the Washington Commanders.

The first game he will be eligible to watch live will be Week 7, when the team visits the Atlanta Falcons, while the first home game he'll be permitted to attend will be Week 9, when San Francisco hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Today, the NFL concluded its review, and I accept its decision in full," York said in a statement, via NFL Network. "To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry.

"This was an inexcusable mistake, and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family. While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one's failures, and that even our moments teach us to be better. Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don't take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead."

Police arrested York in East Palestine, Ohio, on the weekend of August 22nd, specifically at Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community off State Route 170. After pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools, he was sentenced to two days in the Columbiana County Jail, with credit for one day served, and ordered to pay $1,150 in fines. KRON4 obtained court documents that showed the disorderly conduct charge was amended from engaging in prostitution.

York, who has been the 49ers CEO since 2008, became the fifth principal owner of the franchise in March of 2024.