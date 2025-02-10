Don't expect the San Francisco 49ers to make another change under center anytime soon. At least, not if owner Jed York has anything to say about it. At a kickoff event Monday for Super Bowl LX, which will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California in 2026, York told reporters that he expects Brock Purdy to remain in San Francisco long term.

"I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we'll do everything we can to make that work," York said, via the Associated Press.

Purdy, of course, took over for the 49ers in the middle of the 2022 season, as the team was on its third quarterback in two years at that point. Jimmy Garoppolo had been the starter in 2021 and the Niners turned to Trey Lance in 2022, but Lance broke his ankle in Week 2 and gave way to Jimmy G again. When Garoppolo suffered a long-term injury himself, Purdy stepped in -- and the rest is history.

Purdy is now extension-eligible this offseason, and given that he has been being paid relative peanuts compared with other starting quarterbacks, he is likely looking to lock in a new deal fairly soon.

Where, exactly, that new deal comes in within the hierarchy of quarterback salaries will be interesting to watch. Purdy has performed at an incredibly high level since taking over, but he's also been working within one of the best offensive ecosystems in the NFL.

He'll still have Kyle Shanahan scheming up the offense going forward, but the Niners are likely to be without Deebo Samuel next year, while Christian McCaffrey now has to deal with injury issues and Brandon Aiyuk will be coming off a torn ACL. Paying Purdy on a monster deal could affect San Francisco's ability to surround him with similar talent to what he's had to date, and the offense could look dramatically different over the next few years. When a player plays at as high a level as he has, though, he is sure to seek a contract that pays him accordingly.

Purdy was selected as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and stands as one of the most successful players to ever be drafted as Mr. Irrelevant.