The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers will put a bow on NFL Week 12, making it the opportune time to create a 'Monday Night Football' same-game parlay. Your MNF SGP could utilize NFL player props, spread bets, over/under predictions or more. With Christian McCaffrey facing his former squad for the first time, perhaps his NFL prop bets could be of interest? The latest NFL odds have the Niners as 7.5-point home favorites, with a total of 49.5.

McCaffrey has hit the Over with both his receptions and receiving yards props in each of his last five games versus teams with winning records. Knowing the betting trends is the first step to making the correct pick selections to form a winning NFL SGP. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Panthers picks for your 'Monday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Panthers vs. 49ers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, the model has analyzed 49ers vs. Panthers on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP.

Top Monday Night Football SGP picks

After simulating Panthers vs. 49ers, SportsLine AI says Panthers QB Bryce Young goes Over 204.5 passing yards (-114). The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a career day with 448 passing yards versus Atlanta last week, which was 120 more than his previous career high. His passing touchdowns (three), yards per attempt (10.0) both matched or set highs for Young, while his passer rating (123.2) was the second-highest mark of his three NFL seasons. This all came versus a Falcons defense which ranks No. 6 versus the pass, while the Niners rank 28th in pass defense.

San Fran ranks last in defensive sacks and QB hits, with additional bottom-five rankings in defensive interceptions, completion percentage allowed and passer rating allowed. The Niners allowed Jacoby Brissett to go off for 452 passing yards and an NFL-record of 47 completions in Week 11. With that, Young is projected to have 245.4 passing yards on average, as this NFL prop rated 4.5 stars could be a part of a winning Monday Night Football SGP. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here, and bet this prop here:

How to make 49ers vs. Panthers SGP picks

