As expected, the 49ers have picked up Pro Bowl pass rusher Nick Bosa's fifth-year option, general manager John Lynch announced Monday.

The second-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa is one of the NFL's premier pass rushers. He earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie while helping the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl. After injuries wiped out most of his 2020 season, Bosa returned to Pro Bowl form in 2021. In 17 games, Bosa tallied 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles while recording a league-high 21 quarterback hits. He registered four more sacks in the playoffs while helping San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game.

The former Ohio State standout is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. Bosa is set to have a cap hit of $10.8 million next season and would make about $18 million in 2023 if he plays under the fifth-year option. The 49ers will likely try to sign Bosa to a long-term deal between now and the start next season. According to Spotrac, Bosa's market value is currently $76.8 million over four years for an average annual salary of $19.2 million.

Along with Bosa, Lynch addressed receiver Deebo Samuel, who has reportedly requested a trade. A fellow member of the 49ers' 2019 draft class, Samuel earned All-Pro honors last year after recording 1,405 receiving yards while also rushing for eight touchdowns.

"We pride ourselves on our communication with our players," he said. "This is no different. I'm confident we can find the solutions for whatever is going on."